Juventus Vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Juventus face Como in their Serie A 2024-25 opener on Monday night at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Here are the live streaming and other details of the Juventus Vs Como match

This will be the first match between Juventus and Como on Serie A's opening matchday since 1988. Photo: X | Como1907
Juventus kicks off their 2024-25 Serie A campaign under new manager Thiago Motta, hosting ambitious newcomers Como on Monday evening. After a summer of change, Motta aims to revitalize Bianconeri's fortunes, but Como, backed by wealthy owners and led by World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas, is eager to spoil the party. (More Football News)

Juventus, seeking redemption after last season's disappointing third-place finish, has refreshed their squad with new signings like Michele Di Gregorio, Khephren Thuram, and Douglas Luiz. Motta's Bologna impressed last term, and he'll look to replicate that success at Juventus.

Como, returning to Serie A after 21 years, boasts a 21-game winless streak against Juventus but is determined to make an impact. With Raphael Varane as their marquee signing, they're poised to challenge the established order.

The match marks the first meeting between Juventus and Como on Serie A's opening matchday since 1988. A win for Juventus would be the perfect start to Motta's era, while Como seeks to defy history and kickstart their top-flight return with a memorable upset.

Juventus Vs Como, Live Streaming Details:

When is the Juventus vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

The Juventus vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 football match will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday, August 20 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the Juventus vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

The Juventus vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 football match will be live-streamed on Galaxy Racer's website. Users will have to log in on the website to live stream the matches.

The broadcast of the Serie A 2024-25 season on TV is still not confirmed.

