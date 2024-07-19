Tennis

Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder was promoted to first-team head coach on an interim basis last November, but only for a month due to not having his UEFA coaching badges yet

New Como head coach, Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas has signed a four-year deal to officially become the permanent head coach of Como. (More Football News)

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder was promoted to first-team head coach on an interim basis last November, but only for a month due to not having his UEFA coaching badges yet.

Fabregas led the club from seventh to third in his short tenure, and stayed on as an assistant to Osian Roberts when he was named caretaker – he has now moved into a development role at the club.

Under their stewardship, Como earned automatic promotion to Serie A for the first time in 21 years.

Having now completed his badges, Fabregas will take charge of the club for their return to the top-flight.

Fabregas said: "I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position.

"I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go. It's going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready, and we all believe."

Fabregas' first Serie A game in charge of Como will be away to Thiago Motta's Juventus on August 19. 

