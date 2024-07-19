Football

Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal

Morata is fresh from leading Spain to their record-breaking fourth European Championship triumph at Euro 2024, following a 2-1 victory over England in the final

Morata has swapped Madrid for Milan
Milan have completed the signing of Spain captain Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. (More Football News)

The striker, who will wear the number seven shirt with the Rossoneri, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at San Siro, with the option of an additional year.

Morata is fresh from leading Spain to their record-breaking fourth European Championship triumph at Euro 2024, following a 2-1 victory over England in the final.

The 31-year-old becomes Paulo Fonseca's first major signing since replacing Stefano Pioli in the Milan dugout.

This will be Morata's second spell in Italy, having scored 59 goals in 185 appearances across two separate stints with Juventus, where he won successive Serie A titles in 2015 and 2016.

He could make his debut when Milan host Torino in their opening match of the 2024-25 season on August 17.

