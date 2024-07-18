Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como

Pepe Reina has joined Como, whose preparations are under way for their first Serie A campaign in 21 years. (More Football News)
Como, coached by former Spain, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, gained promotion back to Italy's top tier last season by finishing second in Serie B.
And they have made 41-year-old goalkeeper Reina their seventh signing of the summer transfer window.
Ex-Liverpool, Napoli and Bayern Munich shot-stopper Reina, who played alongside Fabregas for Spain, joins Como after leaving Villarreal, where he had spent the last two seasons.
He has signed a one-year deal with Como, having played just twice in LaLiga last term.
It has been reported Como are also attempting to bring in former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United.