Jordan 2-1 UAE Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: JOR Overcome Missed Penalty To Seal Group C Victory

Jordan vs United Arab Emirates Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the JOR vs UAE, Matchday 1 fixture at Al Bayt Stadium, as it happened on December 3, 2025

Jordan vs United Arab Emirates live score FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group C Al Bayt Stadium
United Arab Emirates' Ruben Amaral is chased by Jordan's Ali Olwan during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match on December 3, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/uaefa
Catch the highlights of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group C fixture between Jordan and United Arab Emirates at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Jordan continued their good run of form to seal a 2-1 win over UAE. The Emiratis, who were favourites for the match, began strongly. However, the match turned on its head when Khaled Aldhanhani conceded a penalty and got sent off, which Ali Olwan converted. Jordan had another penalty before half-time, but Hamed Al Meqebaali saved the resulting effort from Olwan. UAE equalised right after half-time through Bruno Oliveira, but Jordan made their numerical superiority count when Yazan Al-Naimat scored in the 65th minute. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Jordan vs UAE football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! Welcome to the start of our live blog covering Jordan’s clash against UAE in Qatar. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released for this Matchday 1 fixture.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Jordan vs UAE, Group C Matchday 1

  • Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

  • Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 PM IST

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel for free.

Fans can also watch the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 on:

  • Jordan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, STARZPLAY, Shasha, Shoof, 51 Kuwait, beIN Sports

  • UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, STARZPLAY, Shasha, Shoof, 51 Kuwait, Dubai Sports 1, beIN Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: JOR Playing XI

Starting XI: Yazeed Abulaila (c); Adham Al Quraishi, Saed Al Rosan, Abdallah Nasib, Saed Alrosan, Nizar Mahmoud Al-Rashdan, Mohannad Abu Taha ; Ahmed Ersan, Saleem Obaid, Ibrahim Sadeh, Ali Olwan; Yazwan Al-Naimat.

Bench: Nour Bani Ateyah (gk), Malek Shalabiya (gk), Husam Abu Dahab, Hadi Al-Hourani, Ali Hajabi, Mohammad Abuhasheesh, Issam Smeeri, Amer Jamous, Raja'ei Ayed, Mohammad Abu Zraiq, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Odeh Fakhoury.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: UAE Playing XI

Starting XI: Hamad Al Meqebaali; Marcus Meloni, Lucas Pimenta, Kouame Autonne, Ruben Amaral; Luan Pereira, Yahia Nader (c), Khaled Aldhanhani, Bruno Oliveira; Nicolas Gimenez; Caio Lucas.

Bench: Ali Khaseif (gk), Adel Al Hosani (gk), Ala Zhir, Sasa Ivkovic, Richard Akonnor, Issam Faiz, Majid Rashid, Harib Abdullah, Yahya Al Ghassani, Ali Saleh, Mohammed Jumah, Sultan Adil.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: Group C Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Egypt101001
2Kuwait101001
3Jordan000000
4United Arab Emirates000000

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: KO | JOR 0-0 UAE

The referee blows the whistle, and UAE get tongiht's Group C encounter underway. The Al Bayt Stadium is packed to the hilt, and the supporters are making themselves heard. Stay tuned!

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 6' JOR 0-0 UAE

UAE have started this match on the front foot, trying to beat Jordan's backline with quick through balls. This time, Gimenez opts to go at it himself, having a shot from 20 yards away that flies wide. First shot of the match.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 13' JOR 0-0 UAE

UAE are piling on the pressure on Jordan's goal. The ball forward was received by Bruno, who laid it off for Caio to have a powerful shot. It looked to be curling away, but Sa'deh gets a deflection of his back that takes it away from the danger area.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 18' JOR 0-0 UAE

The ball was played to Bruno. The winger attempted to turn inside the box, but his jersey was tugged by Aldhanhani. The referee immediately blows his whistle and points to the spot, and shows a straight red to the UAE right back!!

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: GOAL! | 20' JOR 1-0 UAE

Ali Olwan stepped up to take the penalty for Jordan and made no mistake from 12 yards. It was a short-ish run-up, and he sent Al Meqebaali the wrong way to find the bottom corner.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 22' JOR 1-0 UAE

Jordan were so close to doubling their lead! A give and go in front of the box saw Ersan break free, and he tried to find the far corner with a low effort. However, Al Meqabaali got down quickly to get it away.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 31' JOR 1-0 UAE

With UAE trying to slow down the pace of the game, Jordan have kept up the pressure on their opposition. It's Ersan's turn to try his luck from outside his box, but his shot goes wide of Al Meqabaali's right post.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 37' JOR 1-0 UAE

A big decision from the referee!! A long ball fall Al-Naimat in the box, and the Jordanian forward went down in the box after a seeming coming together with the goalkeeper. The referee, however, waves play on despite Jordan's protests. VAR asks the referee to take another look at the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 38' JOR 1-0 UAE

It looked like a dive in real time, but the referee is convinced that Al Meqebaali had contact with Al-Naimat's foot, and awards the penalty.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 39' JOR 1-0 UAE

From villain to hero in a minute!! After giving away the penalty, Al Meqebaali stands tall to deny Olwan from doubling his tally. The Jordan forward went the same way as the first penalty, but this time, the goalkeeper guessed correctly and got a strong punch to put the ball away.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: HT | JOR 1-0 UAE

A heroic block from the UAE defenders to deny a goalbound shot from Ersan brings the first half to an end. It has been frantic, senstational, and most importantly, quite attacking. The Jordanians had two penalties, one scored and one missed by Olwan, which means the Emiratis are still in the contest.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | JOR 1-0 UAE

UAE get the second half underway as they chase the contest. Just one goal separates both sides, so the next goal will be crucial. No changes at half-time as far as I can see.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: GOAL! | 47' JOR 1-1 UAE

What a start from UAE!! It was a sumptous build-up by the 10-man Emirates. Caio laid it off for Luan on the left flank, and the winger cut it back across the face of goal for Bruno to finish it first time past Abulaila.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 50' JOR 1-1 UAE

What a stunning save from Abulaila. It was a carbon copy of the equaliser, with the ball from the left flank finding Bruno in the box. The forward had a first-time attempt at goal, but the Jordanian custodian stood tall to parry it behind.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 53' JOR 1-1 UAE

A double change from UAE as they attempt to retake their lead. Abu Dahab and Jamous take the field, with Obaid and Sadeh making way.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 60' JOR 1-1 UAE

Al-Naimat had a give-and-go on the edge of the box before letting fly with his left foot. It was aimed towards the far corner, but it deflected off Pimenta's foot and bounced up, which made it easy for Al Meqebaali to grab the ball.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 63' JOR 1-1 UAE

What drama!!! UAE won the ball in their own half and Al-Rashdan ran with the ball before laying it off brilliantly for Al-Naimat. The forward, aided by a deflection of the sliding Autonne, somehow found the back of the net. His celebrations are cut short as the linesman's flag goes up for offside, and it looks extremely tight on replays.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 65' JOR 2-1 UAE

Goal confirmed!! It was a long and nervy wait for the Jordanian fans in the stand, but VAR tells the referee that Al-Naimat was onside when the ball was played. The forward finally gets to complete his elaborate celebration, involving a chair from the stands.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 80' JOR 2-1 UAE

Jordan have kept coming forward in search of the goal that will seal the contest for them. As has been the case all night, the threat came from the left through Al-Naimat, with the forward trying to roll the ball into the bar corner. The shot had no power, though, and it was a comfortable stop for the goalkeeper.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 83' JOR 2-1 UAE

Another brilliant move from Jordan, this time from the right. A ball from the middle found the run of Olwan, who cut it back for Al-Naimati. The latter's shot is blocked, but it wouldn't have mattered as Olwan was offside during the build-up.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: 88' JOR 2-1 UAE

With the match nearing it's end, Jordan bring on fresh legs to see of the contest. Rajaei Ayed and Odeh Fakhoury come on in places of Al-Rashdan and Al-Naimat. Just two minutes plus whatever the fourth official adds to be played.

Jordan vs UAE LIVE Score: FT | JOR 2-1 UAE

A bit of late drama as UAE asked for a penalty for a supposed handball in the box, but the referee waved it away. At the end, it was a comfortable win for Jordan, who made their task more difficult than it needed to be after a missed penalty.

Published At:
