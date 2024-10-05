Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall slammed the "amateurish behaviour" of the Women's Super League, who he feels are damaging English teams' chances of success in European competition. (More Football News)
The Gunners are one of three English teams competing in the Women's Champions League group stages this season, along with Manchester City and Chelsea.
All three are due to commence their campaigns in midweek, but while Arsenal and City are in WSL action on Sunday, Chelsea's scheduled clash with Manchester United was postponed due to player welfare concerns.
Eidevall's side, who face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, then take on the Blues three days later, and the head coach feels his side are at a "sporting disadvantage" with their fixture congestion.
"It's not a good situation," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Everton. "There are 16 teams involved in the Champions League, how many teams are playing on Sunday, October 6?
"We are, that is one. If it was only us, it would be an Arsenal problem - but it's also Man City. The only two teams that are playing are English teams. The only other team scheduled to play was Chelsea.
"[It's the] first time that three [English] teams reach the group stage. [It] should be celebrated, but it's now a problem. It's very important for the whole league that we are successful in Europe.
"Now, obviously, it's worse for us because of the amateurish behaviour of no plan and taking away the game like Chelsea.
"It puts us into play on Sunday, then Wednesday away at Bayern Munich, who don't play Sunday, then we return to play Chelsea on Saturday (October 12).
"[That is] less preparation than our opponents. We have been handed a sporting disadvantage in two huge games for us."
Nevertheless, Eidevall insists his players will tackle the busy period head on, rather than feel sorry for themselves.
"We won't lie down and give up because the situation is tough," he said. "We will dig deeper than we ever have before, but what needs to change is the approach to Champions League football and respect to the supporters.
"It's not good enough to blame UEFA, the only one who hasn't acted on the information is the WSL."