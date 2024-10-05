Football

Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion

Eidevall's side, who face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, then take on the Blues three days later, and the head coach feels his side are at a "sporting disadvantage" with their fixture congestion

Jonas-Eidevall-Unhappy-With-WSL
Eidevall is unimpressed by the WSL.
info_icon

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall slammed the "amateurish behaviour" of the Women's Super League, who he feels are damaging English teams' chances of success in European competition. (More Football News)

The Gunners are one of three English teams competing in the Women's Champions League group stages this season, along with Manchester City and Chelsea.

All three are due to commence their campaigns in midweek, but while Arsenal and City are in WSL action on Sunday, Chelsea's scheduled clash with Manchester United was postponed due to player welfare concerns.

Eidevall's side, who face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, then take on the Blues three days later, and the head coach feels his side are at a "sporting disadvantage" with their fixture congestion.

"It's not a good situation," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Everton. "There are 16 teams involved in the Champions League, how many teams are playing on Sunday, October 6?

Miedema received a guard on honour of her final Arsenal appearance. - null
Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On

BY Stats Perform

"We are, that is one. If it was only us, it would be an Arsenal problem - but it's also Man City. The only two teams that are playing are English teams. The only other team scheduled to play was Chelsea.

"[It's the] first time that three [English] teams reach the group stage. [It] should be celebrated, but it's now a problem. It's very important for the whole league that we are successful in Europe.

"Now, obviously, it's worse for us because of the amateurish behaviour of no plan and taking away the game like Chelsea.

"It puts us into play on Sunday, then Wednesday away at Bayern Munich, who don't play Sunday, then we return to play Chelsea on Saturday (October 12).

"[That is] less preparation than our opponents. We have been handed a sporting disadvantage in two huge games for us."

Nevertheless, Eidevall insists his players will tackle the busy period head on, rather than feel sorry for themselves.

"We won't lie down and give up because the situation is tough," he said. "We will dig deeper than we ever have before, but what needs to change is the approach to Champions League football and respect to the supporters.

"It's not good enough to blame UEFA, the only one who hasn't acted on the information is the WSL."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: AUS-W Bowlers On Fire, SL-W In Trouble At 50/5 In 15 Overs
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Match On TV And Online
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mumbai End 27-Year Wait, Seal 15th Title In Lucknow
  4. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: SL-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Confident JFC Take On Struggling EBFC At Home
  2. Jonas Eidevall Slams 'Amateurish' Women's Super League After Arsenal Fixture Congestion
  3. Premier League Rejects Manchester City's Request To Delay 2025-26 Season Start
  4. Luis Suarez Believes Bielsa Has 'Divided' Uruguay National Side With Tactics And Approach
  5. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  2. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  3. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  4. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  5. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Projections For Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Polls After 6 PM Today
  2. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 49.13% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  4. How BJP’s Muslim Candidates In Haryana Hope To Shift The Vote Base
  5. Delhi Drug Bust: Dubai Link Unveiled, Look Out Circular Issued For Suspected Businessman
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  2. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  3. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  4. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 49.13% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'