Football

Joel Matip: Former Liverpool Defender Confirms Retirement

Joel Matip was among the first signings made by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, joining in the same window as Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Loris Karius

Joel Matip
Joel Matip has announced his retirement from professional football
info_icon

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has confirmed his retirement from professional football. (More Football News)

Matip, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016, has been without a club since leaving Anfield at the end of last season and has since decided to call time on his 15-year career. 

The 33-year-old started out at Schalke, making 258 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit and helping them lift the DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup in 2011. 

Andres Iniesta announces his retirement - null
La Liga: Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Coaching Interest After Announcing Retirement

BY Stats Perform

Matip was among the first signings made by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, joining in the same window as Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Loris Karius. 

He helped the Reds return to the Champions League in Klopp's first full campaign in charge, making 29 Premier League appearances and keeping nine clean sheets. 

However, his spell with the Reds was marred by repetitive injuries, sustaining 16 different issues across his eight-year spell on Merseyside. 

The former Cameroon international's final appearance for Liverpool came in a 4-3 win over Fulham in December 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the same game. 

Matip made 201 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and winning six major honours, which included the Reds' sixth Champions League triumph. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing SL-W's 116 Run-Target, At 12/0 After 3 Overs
  2. South Korea Vs China Live Streaming, Women's East Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Place Playoff T20 Match
  3. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  5. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
Football News
  1. India 0-1 Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: Hoang Puts VIE In The Lead At Half-Time
  2. Joel Matip: Former Liverpool Defender Confirms Retirement
  3. Iceland Fight Back To Hold Wales 2-2 In Nations League - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  5. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Tomas Machac, Shanghai Masters: Italian In Final, Confirms ATP Year-End No. 1
  2. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  5. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Raavans That Gain Mukti Through Fire
  2. Sita: A Queen Roams Free
  3. Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandals: Reflecting The Now And The Forever
  4. RG Kar Case: More Doctors Join Hunger Strike, Private Hospitals Also Begin ‘Ceasework’
  5. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  2. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  3. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  4. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  5. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
World News
  1. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  2. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  3. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  4. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures