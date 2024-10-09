Andres Iniesta says he is turning his attention to coaching and would like to return to Barcelona in the future after announcing his retirement. (More Football News)
The 40-year-old most recently played for UAE Pro League club Emirates but chose not to extend his contract to 2025.
Iniesta made 674 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, the fourth-most in the history of the club, before leaving to join Vissel Kobe in 2018.
The former Spain midfielder initially joined the club aged 12, making his senior debut in 2002, and going on to enjoy a trophy-laden career with the Spanish giants, including winning nine LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.
Iniesta went unbeaten for 55 games for Barcelona in LaLiga between September 2010 and April 2012 (W47 D8), the longest run of any player in the history of the competition.
He was also an integral part of Barcelona's two treble-winning seasons in 2009 and 2015, with the club hosting his retirement event on Tuesday to mark the end of his career.
During the event, Iniesta revealed that he had already started making plans for his career off the pitch.
"I already starting the coaching course," Iniesta said. "I want to train myself for this next stage.
"Those of you who know me know that I am quite stubborn in that sense, to do a great job. It won't be behind the ball but in another place.
"I'd like to return to Barca at some point. Not just to say it, but because those who had so much influence, in one way or another, have to be there.
"When I can do what I did as a player in another role at the club, I'd be delighted."