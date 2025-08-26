Joe Rothwell Admits Rangers Face 'Season-defining' Week In Champions League And Premiership

Joe Rothwell calls upcoming clashes with Club Brugge and Celtic "season-defining" as Rangers look to revive their stuttering start under Russell Martin

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Joe Rothwell Rangers
Rangers midfielder Joe Rothwell during a match.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rangers sit six points behind Celtic in the Premiership and trail 3-1 to Club Brugge in their Champions League qualifier after a poor start under Russell Martin

  • Martin has won just three of his first nine games, drawing four and losing two, with fans voicing frustration during recent matches

  • Rothwell insists victories over Brugge and Celtic could spark a turnaround, urging supporters to back the team in a crucial week

Joe Rothwell believes Rangers have a “season-defining” week ahead of them as they prepare for crucial games in the Champions League and Scottish Premiership.

Russell Martin has endured one of the worst starts of any permanent manager at the club, becoming the first Rangers boss to win just three of their first nine games in charge (four draws, two defeats).

Martin is also just the second Gers manager to fail to win his first three league games in charge, after John Greig failed to win any of his first six in 1978. 

After drawing each of their opening three league games this season, Rangers already find themselves six points behind Celtic ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday.

Their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are slim after losing the first leg against Club Brugge 3-1 at Ibrox last week.

Rothwell believes wins this week against Brugge and Celtic could help kick-start their season as pressure mounts on the club.

“Wednesday night is a massive game for us,” said Rothwell.

“If we can go there and turn that tie around, then it'll obviously give us massive confidence going into the weekend game.

“And then we play that game and who knows where it can take us, if we manage to pick up three points.

“It can be a defining week, two massive games in two different competitions and obviously we want to be playing Champions League football.

“That's obviously the aim, so if we can go out there and do that and take the momentum into Sunday and then that hopefully can be a season-defining moment for us.”

Rangers were booed off during their loss to Brugge before receiving the same treatment from the fans at half-time and full-time in their recent draw against St. Mirren.

Rothwell said he understands the frustration from the supporters, but hopes they will get behind the team ahead of a massive week.

“The fans just want the results and we want to give it to them and at the minute it's just not quite going how we want it to go,” Rothwell added.

“Obviously they're entitled to be disappointed, as we expect.

“But we just need them to stick with us and rally together and hopefully then we're not far away from getting the results.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  3. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  5. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr