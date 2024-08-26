James Rodriguez Returns To La Liga With Rayo Vallecano

James Rodriguez has sealed a return to LaLiga, joining Rayo Vallecano on an initial one-year contract. (More Sports News)
James left Brazilian giants Sao Paulo in July following a sublime Copa America campaign with Colombia, winning the Player of the Tournament award as they reached the final.
Rodriguez laid on six assists throughout the tournament, breaking the single-edition record set by Lionel Messi at the 2021 competition (since records began in 2011).
He also led all players at the tournament for chances created, with 20, with 14 of those coming from set-pieces.
The 33-year-old, who spent six years with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2020, has now returned to the city with Rayo, who narrowly avoided relegation last term.
James has penned an initial one-year deal with Inigo Perez's side, with an option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.
Rayo have collected four points from their first two games of the season in LaLiga, beating Real Sociedad 2-1 and playing out a goalless draw with Getafe. They are next in action against Barcelona on Tuesday.