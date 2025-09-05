Italy Vs Estonia, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Azzurri Players ‘Must Sacrifice Themselves’, Says Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso demanded a selfless approach from Italy as they gear up for a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Estonia in Bergamo on Friday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Italy Gennaro Gattuso
Gennaro Gattuso in training for Italy. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Italy face Estonia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Friday

  • Gattuso emphasised team sacrifice ahead of Estonia clash.

  • Italy seek redemption after failing to qualify for last two World Cups

  • Italy next face Israel after the Estonia qualifier

Gennaro Gattuso has said he wants his team to be willing to "sacrifice" themselves ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier with Estonia in Bergamo on Friday.

Gattuso is set to take to the Italy dugout as head coach for the first time, having replaced Luciano Spalletti following a disastrous run of results, including a 3-0 defeat to Norway in June. 

Gli Azzurri have failed to qualify for the last two consecutive World Cup finals (2018 and 2022), and the pressure is on, having already lost one of their first two qualification games.

While Italy have two games in hand on Group I leaders Norway, they will need to win all four of their remaining games to stand a chance of topping the table, or they may have to face another tense playoff campaign.   

"“I am fired up, I feel the responsibility on my shoulders, but I am not scared at all. I want the players to feel a sense of belonging, enthusiasm, and desire to sacrifice themselves for their teammates," Gattuso said in his press conference. 

"We have to be strong. We can't panic if the score is still 0-0 after 10 minutes. We need to be a team, to fight blow for blow... History shows that we've never lacked character, and we have to bring that back."

Related Content
Related Content

Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni is one of a trio of young Italians to have earned their first international call-up, with Giovanni Fabbian and Francesco Pio Esposito also getting the nod from Gattuso. 

 “I called them up because I think Fabbian is very similar to [Davide] Frattesi; he fills the penalty area well and has physicality," Gattuso said when quizzed on his selection. 

“Pio’s qualities are unquestionable and we see them, and Leoni is the same – a young player born in 2006 with great personality and impressive bursts of speed. I didn’t give them anything; I called them up because I think they have very specific characteristics.

“When I see a player, there’s something that has to strike me. I think they’re young, but they have nerve and already play like adults."

Following their game with Estonia, Italy will travel to Hungary to take on Israel next Monday. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  5. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  3. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

  4. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  4. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  5. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?