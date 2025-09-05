Italy face Estonia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Friday
Gattuso emphasised team sacrifice ahead of Estonia clash.
Italy seek redemption after failing to qualify for last two World Cups
Italy next face Israel after the Estonia qualifier
Gennaro Gattuso has said he wants his team to be willing to "sacrifice" themselves ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier with Estonia in Bergamo on Friday.
Gattuso is set to take to the Italy dugout as head coach for the first time, having replaced Luciano Spalletti following a disastrous run of results, including a 3-0 defeat to Norway in June.
Gli Azzurri have failed to qualify for the last two consecutive World Cup finals (2018 and 2022), and the pressure is on, having already lost one of their first two qualification games.
While Italy have two games in hand on Group I leaders Norway, they will need to win all four of their remaining games to stand a chance of topping the table, or they may have to face another tense playoff campaign.
"“I am fired up, I feel the responsibility on my shoulders, but I am not scared at all. I want the players to feel a sense of belonging, enthusiasm, and desire to sacrifice themselves for their teammates," Gattuso said in his press conference.
"We have to be strong. We can't panic if the score is still 0-0 after 10 minutes. We need to be a team, to fight blow for blow... History shows that we've never lacked character, and we have to bring that back."
Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni is one of a trio of young Italians to have earned their first international call-up, with Giovanni Fabbian and Francesco Pio Esposito also getting the nod from Gattuso.
“I called them up because I think Fabbian is very similar to [Davide] Frattesi; he fills the penalty area well and has physicality," Gattuso said when quizzed on his selection.
“Pio’s qualities are unquestionable and we see them, and Leoni is the same – a young player born in 2006 with great personality and impressive bursts of speed. I didn’t give them anything; I called them up because I think they have very specific characteristics.
“When I see a player, there’s something that has to strike me. I think they’re young, but they have nerve and already play like adults."
Following their game with Estonia, Italy will travel to Hungary to take on Israel next Monday.