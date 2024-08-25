Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu scored either side of half-time to ensure Inter's Serie A title defence got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Lecce. (More Football News)
Inter, who started their campaign with a draw against Genoa on the opening day, marked their final season at the San Siro in style to move top of the early-season standings.
Darmian opened the scoring for Simone Inzaghi's side in the fifth minute, being the first to react to Mehdi Taremi's effort to head beyond Wladimiro Falcone.
Despite dominating proceedings, the hosts had to wait until the 69th minute to double their advantage on home soil.
Inter were awarded a penalty after Kialonda Gaspar fouled Marcus Thuram in the area, with Calhanoglu making no mistake to maintain his perfect record from 12 yards.
The defending champions continue their quest to retain their crown next weekend against Atalanta, who face Torino on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Inter respond to opening day disappointment
After an underwhelming display in their opening game, Inter produced a performance similar to the ones they showcased during their 20th Serie A success.
Calhanoglu's penalty was his 17th successful spot-kick for the club, with no player having recorded a longer streak of penalties converted in a row in Italy's top flight since the data has been available (since 2005/06 - followed at 16 by Giampaolo Pazzini, between 2012 and 2020).