Inter Miami Vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live Streaming, Major League Soccer: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

Inter Miami welcome Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS
Herons lost their previous game 1-4 to Orlando City
Lionel Messi has recovered from injury and is expected to play
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami host Los Angeles Galaxy at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Watch the Major League Soccer (MLS) clash live online. While Western Conference's bottom-placed LA Galaxy aim to improve their standing, Inter Miami are looking to bounce back from a 1-4 loss to Orlando City in the league.
In the absence of the injured Messi, the Herons went down comprehensively to Orlando City in their last outing. Yannick Bright scored his first career goal in his 40th appearance for Inter Miami but Luis Muriel netted a goal in both halves and Martin Ojeda contributed both a goal and an assist for the hosts.
Messi missed the game due to a right leg injury sustained on August 3 during a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa. Despite playing only 18 of his club's 23 matches, Messi has scored 18 goals this season.
But there's good news in store as Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed ahead of the match against LA Galaxy that Messi is set to return from injury. "Leo is okay. In fact, he has already trained with the team since Wednesday," Mascherano said. "You saw him on Wednesday. And well, apart from the fact that we have training today, we believe that if nothing strange happens, he will be called up for tomorrow's match."
When the sides last met in the league in 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park, the game ended 1-1. Dejan Joveljic struck for the Galaxy in the 75th minute before Messi levelled deep into stoppage time.
At home this year, Miami have six wins, three draws, and two losses in 11 matches. They are currently unbeaten in four straight MLS games at Chase Stadium.
Inter Miami Vs Los Angeles Galaxy, Major League Soccer: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy, Major League Soccer match be played?
The Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy, Major League Soccer match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 5am IST.
Where will the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy, Major League Soccer match be live streamed?
The Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy, Major League Soccer match will be live streamed on the Apple TV+ app in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.