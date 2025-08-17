Inter Miami Vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live Streaming, Major League Soccer: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

But there's good news in store as Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed ahead of the match against LA Galaxy that Messi is set to return from injury. "Leo is okay. In fact, he has already trained with the team since Wednesday," Mascherano said. "You saw him on Wednesday. And well, apart from the fact that we have training today, we believe that if nothing strange happens, he will be called up for tomorrow's match."