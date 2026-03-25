Outlook Exclusive | Rajiv Mehra Explains KPS Studios’ ISL Broadcast, Fix Commentary Issues, And The Derby Promise

“There is no compromise on equipment. What FSDL was doing was fantastic, and we learned a lot from them,” Rajiv says. “We are using higher-end cameras. Earlier, FSDL used HD cameras, and ours are all 4K, though we take the output in HD. The only compromise is we are using fewer cameras. FSDL used 13 or 14; we use a minimum of 10, but in big matches, we use 12 or 14.”