Football

Indian National Football Team Camp Begins In Bhubaneswar

Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons are Roshan Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinzuala

sunil chhetri twitter @IndianFootball
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri during a practice session. Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
info_icon

The Indian men's football team camp commenced in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after 19 players and the coaching staff arrived on Friday evening. (More Football News)

Another 13 players will join on May 15.

Nine players from the original list of 41 will not be present in the camp owing to their respective injuries or personal reasons.

The first batch of players have begun their training with a gym session Saturday morning, which was followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City player Terry Phelan interacting with kids in South United Football Academy. - Photo: SUFC
Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India

BY Jagdish Yadav

Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons are Roshan Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinzuala.

List of players who have reported to Bhubaneswar for camp:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Amey Ranawade, Narender, Muhammad Hammad.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Parthib Sundar Gogoi.

List of players joining on May 15:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  2. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  3. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  4. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  5. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Piyush Chawla Gets Venkatesh Iyer
  2. Tottenham 2-1 Burnley: Clarets Down As Van De Ven Boosts Spurs' Top-Four Hopes
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. IPL 2024: Gurnoor Brar Replaces Sushant Mishra For GT; Know Who Is This Punjab Pacer
World News
  1. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
  2. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  4. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  5. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail