India Vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Preview: IND Face SIN Test Amid Messy Build-Up

Singapore will host India on October 9 before the reverse fixture takes place in Goa on October 14. India are in the bottom of four-team Group C after having garnered a single point from their first two matches against Bangladesh (0-0) and Hong Kong (0-1)

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football Team, IND Vs SIN
The Indian football team in training ahead of their fixture against Singapore. Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Singapore in a tricky AFC Asian Cup qualifier match

  • Chhetri has returned to the team after he was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup

  • Any slip-up could jeopardise India's chances of making it to the main tournament in 2027

The build-up marred by several players missing the first half of the national camp, the Indian football team faces a tricky Singapore in a crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying third round match on Thursday.

Though the talisman Sunil Chhetri has returned to the team after he was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup in August-September, Khalid Jamil's side have trained together for barely a week for such an important match.

India are in the bottom of four-team Group C after having garnered a single point from their first two matches against Bangladesh (0-0) and Hong Kong (0-1). Singapore, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the group with four points from their two games.

Any slip-up on Thursday could jeopardise India's chances of making it to the main tournament in 2027, for which only the group winners will make the cut.

Jamil had named 30 players for the national camp in Bengaluru which began on September 20 but 14 of them, including Chhetri, were not released by the clubs.

Related Content
Related Content

Later, most of the players joined the camp towards the end of September, meaning they were with the team for barely a week before their departure on Monday.

A helpless Jamil, who had just two defenders attending the camp in the first half, had urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and clubs to find a solution on the age old impasse.

Veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan making it to the final squad of 23 after recovering from a surgery due to cheek bone fracture during the CAFA Nations Cup last month was a good news for India who are ranked at 134th as against 158th of Singapore.

There is nothing much to separate between the two sides as far as head-to-head record is concerned. India have won 12 matches as against Singapore's 11, while four games ended in draws. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ashique Kuruniyan cancelling out Ikhsan Fandi's strike in 2022.

At home, though, Singapore have the upper hand with eight wins against India's six, with one match being drawn. The last time the two sides squared off in Singapore, the Lions came out on top, winning 2-0 in an international friendly in 2012.

Both the head coaches are relatively new to their jobs. Singapore coach Gavin Lee was appointed in interim capacity in June and is yet to win a match, having drawn against Myanmar (1-1), and lost to Malaysia (1-2) last month.

Singapore, however, will be buoyed by the return of captain and defender Hariss Harun, who was injured for the friendlies against Malaysia and Myanmar in September.

Singapore also boast of some players who are plying their trade in overseas leagues. The most notable among them is forward Ikhsan Fandi, who has 21 international goals to his name from 41 caps. The 26-year-old plies his trade for Ratchaburi FC in the Thai League 1.

Another overseas player, 19-year-old Jonan Tan plays for Vizela FC in the U23 national league of Portugal. He has earned his maiden Lions' call-up.

Jamil, on the other hand, had begun his stint on a positive note after his appointment in August. He guided the side without Chhetri to a third-place finish at the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan.

India beat Tajikistan, lost to Iran and drew with Afghanistan in the group stage, and beat Oman on penalty shootout in third-place play-off.

India head coach Jamil has made 10 changes from the CAFA Nations Cup squad with the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Farukh Choudhary and Liston Colaco coming in, besides Chhetri.

Jamil highlighted the importance of taking the remaining matches of the qualifiers one at a time.

"We are not looking at the overall picture at the moment. There are still four matches to go, and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now," he said.

"We cannot look too far ahead - we must go one step at a time." After Thursday's away match, India again face Singapore on October 14 in Margao, Goa in the return leg.

Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Match starts: 5pm

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Aussies Struggle At 140-8, Mooney Battles On

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  4. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Storms Past Rs 250 Crore Despite Dip On First Monday

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  4. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

  5. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions