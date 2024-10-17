India 5-2 Pakistan: IND Begin SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Campaign With Thumping Win

India started their South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024 campaign with a comfortable 5-2 win over Pakistan at Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu on Thursday. (More Football News)
Veteran forward Grace Dangmei opened the floodgates as early as the fifth minute for the five-time champions. Manisha Kalyan (18') and Ngangom Bala Devi (36') added quick goals before Dangmei made it 4-0 in the 43rd minute, a goal which was later adjudged an own goal.
Pakistan scored on either side of the break, first from the penalty spot by Suha Hirani just before half-time following a late tackle by India captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, then by Kayla Siddiqi in the 47th.
But India effectively sealed the match in the 78th minute with Jyoti Chouhan connecting a header from a cross moments after coming on as a substitute in place of former captain Bala.
India will conclude their Group A engagements with a clash against defending champions Bangladesh on October 23. And a draw should be more than enough for the Ashalata-led Blue Tigress to make the semi-finals from the three-team group. Pakistan take on Bangladesh on October 20.
Maldives take on Sri Lanka in the early kick-off, while hosts Nepal face Bhutan in their respective Group B matches tomorrow.
Launched in 2010, the SAFF Women's Championship has seen national teams from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka compete for the regional glory.
India were the winners in the first five editions, from 2010 to 2019. Nepal, the five-time finalists, are playing hosts for the third successive iteration.
Teams And Groups
Group A: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan
Group B: Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Complete Schedule And Results
October 17: India 5-2 Pakistan, Group A
October 18: Maldives vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 18: Nepal vs Bhutan, Group B
October 20: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Group A
October 21: Maldives vs Nepal, Group B
October 21: Bhutan vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 23: India vs Bangladesh, Group A
October 24: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B
October 24: Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 27: Semi-Final 1
October 27: Semi-Final 2
October 30: Final
All the matches will be played at Dasharath Rangasala.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Payal Ramesh Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam; Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sanju, Dalima Chhibber, Aruna Bag, Linthoingambi Devi Wangkhem; Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Bala Devi Ngangom; Forwards: Rimpa Haldar, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Manisha, Anju Tamang, Jyoti.
Head Coach: Santosh Kashyap
SAFF Women's Championship Telecast And Live Streaming Details
The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.