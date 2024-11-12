Football

India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez

The Indian senior men's national team began its training camp ahead of the friendly match against Malaysia on November 18 in Hyderabad

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India vs Malaysia football
Indiaan football players with coach Manolo Marquez Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon

Indian football team head coach Manolo Márquez on Tuesday said it is critical for his players to follow a synchronised approach while representing the country, in order to start getting results in the international arena. (More Football News)

The Indian senior men's national team began its training camp ahead of the friendly match against Malaysia on November 18 in Hyderabad.

With the Indian Super League going into a break with the start of the November FIFA international window, the Blue Tigers checked into the city on Monday and will have a total of six days of training sessions before the match.

"We were supposed to play two games last month but due to external reasons, Lebanon couldn't come. For people, more games is better. But it's difficult to train the day before and after the match. We need to train tactically as well.

GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli - X/IndSuperLeague
Indian Super League Refereeing Under Fire, But AIFF Officer Trevor Kettle Sees Improvement

BY PTI

"I feel it's necessary to prepare for not just the game against Malaysia but the official matches which will come in March," Márquez said.

Márquez had a rough start to his coaching stint with the national team as India were held 0-0 by Mauritius in September and beaten 0-3 by Syria in the Intercontinental Cup, also in Hyderabad.

His boys put up an improved showing, especially in the second half, against Vietnam in a 1-1 draw last month in Nam Ð?nh.

The Spaniard has continued the trend of calling up new players in each FIFA window so far. This time, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Vibin Mohanan, Irfan Yadwad and Thoiba Singh Moirangthem earned their first national team call-ups. The latter was a last-minute arrival after Anirudh Thapa suffered an injury during the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC on Sunday.

Since taking charge in July, Márquez's priority has been to utilise the friendly matches and training sessions to find the best group of players for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to start in March 2025.

"It's true that we want to check some new players. But obviously it's impossible to change the whole group and call 40 players in March. It's true that we are finding the group. It means that we have maybe 14, 15, 16 players who will be there, but we don't know exactly. And there are a lot of players who can get there," the coach said.

"Obviously, it's still four months, and the situation can change with a lot of things unfortunately with injuries and the players' domestic form. But, I repeat again, as a coach you need to find the group which can play the style that we want.

"I am fully focussed on the Malaysia match at the moment. In a way, it's a dangerous game because the players are in the middle of the fight for the ISL and this is just one friendly game in November, and the next camp will be in four months.

"But I am very confident in this group and I feel we will have a good performance next Monday," said Márquez.

The Indian football team will take on Malaysia in an international friendly. - X/IndianFootball
India Vs Malaysia: Blue Tigers Coach Manolo Marquez Announces 26-Man Probable Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Still awaiting his first win with India, Márquez remains patient. For now, the key is to find the groove with the right bunch and get results where they matter the most.

"Obviously everyone wants to win every game. But the feeling we got after the draw with Vietnam was completely different from what we got after drawing with Mauritius or losing to Syria.

"In some moments, we played superb. The one key thing is that the players have to believe in our style of play. I want to win every game and even every training session. The Malaysia game is the last friendly window before the official games."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mumbai Vs Services Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  2. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
  4. Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  5. Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: HK Field First In Entebbe - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  2. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  3. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  4. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  5. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. India 2-2 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Final Quarter Underway
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  3. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  5. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  2. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  2. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  3. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto