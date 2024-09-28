Football

India Vs Laos, AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs LAO

India are also the former champions of the Asian Youth Championship; they shared the trophy with Iran in Bangkok in 1974 after a 2-2 stalemate in the final.

Indian U-20 side in action against IR Iran. Photo: X/IndianFootball
Smarting from a heartbreaking loss to Iran, the Indian team are on the brink of history when they take on hosts Laos in a must-win game in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Sunday in order to make it to the main tournament. (More Football News)

The last time the Blue colts played in the AFC U20 Asian Cup final rounds (formerly known as the AFC Youth Championship and the AFC U19 Championship) was back in 2006 when they hosted the tournament.

For successful qualification campaigns, one would have to go even further back – to 2004 when Turkmenistan's withdrawal from the tournament meant that India, who had finished second in qualification Group H, got the chance to compete, or back to 2002, when they topped their qualifying group to make it to the final rounds.

India are also the former champions of the Asian Youth Championship; they shared the trophy with Iran in Bangkok in 1974 after a 2-2 stalemate in the final. But much water has flown under the bridge since then.

India currently stand second in Group G behind Iran. The top team from each qualification group and the five best second-placed finishers from the 10 groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.

The India U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, Sonam Tsewang Lhokham.

Midfielders: Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, Manglenthang Kipgen.

Forwards: Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, Gwgwmsar Goyary.

Head coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri.

Where to watch India vs Laos, AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live

When Is India vs Laos, AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers?

The India vs Laos, AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played on Sunday, September 29, at 5:30 PM IST at the Lao National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Laos.

Where to watch India vs Laos, AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers?

Live streaming of the India vs Laos AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers will be available on the Laos Football Federation’s YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the India vs Laos, AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 on any TV channel in India.

