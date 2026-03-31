India 2-1 Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Ryan Williams Inspires Blue Tigers Win; Bangladesh Lose To Singapore

India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Ryan Williams marked his India debut with a fourth‑minute strike in the 2‑1 win over Hong Kong, while Singapore’s victory over Bangladesh sealed their Asian Cup 2027 spot as Group C toppers

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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India vs Hong Kong match report AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers third round group C Kochi
India's Ryan Williams in action during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Hong Kong on March 31, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India beat Hong Kong 2-1 in Kochi in their final AFC Asian Cup qualifying match

  • Ryan Williams scored in the fourth minute on his India debut

  • Akash Mishra added his first international goal in the 50th minute

  • India ended their campaign bottom of Group C with five points

  • Singapore defeated Bangladesh 1-0 earlier in the day

India ended their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers were powered by a debut strike from Ryan Williams and a first international goal from Akash Mishra.

The result, however, was not enough to alter their standings, as India finished bottom of Group C with five points. Bangladesh, also on five points, finished above India courtesy of their better head-to-head record. Khalid Jamil’s men, though, signed off with their first win of the third round after two earlier draws.

Ryan Williams Shines On Debut

Australian-born Ryan Williams, in his first appearance for his new nation, scored in the fourth minute to give the hosts an early lead in front of a packed Kochi crowd. He finished a low cross from Manvir Singh with a first-time right-footed strike.

The goal marked the fastest-ever strike by an Indian debutant, surpassing the previous sixth-minute goals scored by K Appalaraju (1963) and Mehtab Hossain (2005).

Williams had previously represented Australia at the youth level, including the AFC U-19 Championship (2012) and FIFA U-20 World Cup (2013), but had never featured in a senior competitive match.

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The 31-year-old Bengaluru FC player had earlier been part of India’s preparatory camp for the Bangladesh fixture, but missed out due to a delay in getting clearance from FIFA. He had given up his Australian passport last year to represent India.

Akash Scores Amid Injury Concerns

India doubled their lead in the 50th minute through Akash Mishra, marking the left-back’s first international goal. Hong Kong responded in the 65th minute via Everton Camargo, setting up a tense finish.

There were late injury concerns for India as Williams limped off in the 67th minute, and Anwar Ali also had to be substituted after receiving on-field treatment. Despite the setbacks, the hosts held firm to protect their lead in front of a 22,690-strong crowd in Kochi.

The result completed India’s redemption, following their 1-0 defeat to Hong Kong in the reverse fixture in Kowloon on June 10 last year.

Singapore Beat Bangladesh

Elsewhere in Group C, Singapore defeated Bangladesh 1-0 to confirm their qualification for the AFC Asian Cup as group winners. The Lions topped the group with 14 points from six matches, finishing their campaign unbeaten. Harhys Stewart’s first-half goal secured the win.

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