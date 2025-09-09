India vs Brunei Darussalam Live Streaming, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Find All Details & Qualification Scenario

India vs Brunei Football Live Streaming: With Qatar leading the group and India and Bahrain close behind, Blue Colts must beat Brunei convincingly in their final Group H match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and hope other results go their way

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Brunei Darussalam Live Streaming AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group H scenario
India can qualify as group winners or one of the best second-placed teams. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Summary
  • India must win by a large margin to improve their goal difference

  • Brunei have lost both their group matches with heavy scorelines

  • Qatar lead Group H with six points from two wins in two matches

  • India can qualify as group winners or one of the best second-placed teams

India take on Brunei Darussalam in their final Group H match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Watch the India vs Brunei football match live tonight.

The Bikash Yumnam-led India began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bahrain, but followed with a narrow, controversial 2-1 loss to Qatar. Brunei have conceded 23 goals (13 by Qatar, 10 against Bahrain) in two matches and failed to score.

After these results, India's focus now will be on scoring as many goals as possible while maintaining defensive discipline. The outcome will shape India's hopes of reaching the AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the first time in their history.

Group H currently sees Qatar on top with six points from two wins (+14 goal difference). India and Bahrain are tied on three points each, with India ahead head-to-head record. Bahrain, however, have a superior goal difference, +8 to India's +1. Brunei are already out of the contention.

India's AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification Scenario

To qualify, Naushad Moosa's Blue Colts must beat Brunei convincingly to improve their goal difference. If Bahrain beat Qatar in their group match by no more than two goals, India will top the group due to a better head-to-head goal difference among the top three teams.

If Qatar draw or win, India cannot finish first and must rely on results from other groups to qualify as one of the four best second-placed teams.

India Vs Brunei U23 Football Head-To-Head Record

There is no previous head-to-head record between India and Brunei at the U-23 level. This will be their first meeting in the competition.

India Vs Brunei U23 Football Live Streaming Info

When is the India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played today, Thursday, 12 September 2025, at 8:45 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch the India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online on the Alkass One channel via their official website and the Shoof mobile app.

Where to watch the India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?

The India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
