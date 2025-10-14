Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group E Match

Afghanistan and Pakistan will play for pride when they clash in an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying third round match at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Farwaniya, Kuwait, on Tuesday (October 14, 2025). Watch the AFG vs PAK football match live tonight.
Earlier in the day, Syria thrashed Myanmar 3-0 for their fourth successive win in Group E. With only the group winners earning qualification for the continental showpiece, the rest of the matches in Group E remain of mere academic interest.
But for the bitter neighbours, the outing in Farwaniya presents a perfect setting to earn more than bragging rights. The match arrives amid a fresh wave of hostility between Kabul and Islamabad, following deadly border clashes and alleged Pakistani air strikes near Kabul.
The Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict, which erupted earlier this month, has already claimed dozens of lives and reignited long-standing tensions over cross-border militancy and territorial disputes.
And this particular Afghanistan vs Pakistan match is being played in Kuwait. While the previous leg was hosted in Islamabad, a goalless draw, the return fixture was shifted to a neutral venue to ensure smooth coordination and avoid potential travel or security complications.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Head-To-Head Record
This marks the 8th meeting between the two teams, and Pakistan lead Afghanistan 4-2 in the head-to-head record, with one draw. But the scoring honours are even, five each.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When is the Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match being played?
The Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match live?
The Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. Only the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers involving India are being streamed on FanCode.
In Pakistan, A Sports will show the Afghanistan vs Pakistan football match. In Afghanistan, Meraj Sports will show the match