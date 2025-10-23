Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Rawalpindi Today?

SA are on top going into day 4 of the 2nd Test against PAK
Kagiso Rabada and Senuran Muthusamy hit career-best half-centuries
Pakistan collapsed to 94-4 in its second innings at stumps
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test is headed for an exciting finish as the action turns to day 4 at Rawalpindi on Thursday, October 23. On day 3, Kagiso Rabada and Senuran Muthusamy hit career-best half-centuries as the Proteas scripted one of its most memorable comebacks to dominate the hosts of the second and final Test.
South Africa was all out Wednesday for 404 in its first innings — having resumed on 185-4 and being reduced to 235-8 and 306-9 — to take a 71-run lead. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi claimed six wickets and became the oldest bowler in Test cricket to grab a five-wicket haul in his debut test at the age of 38.
Pakistan collapsed to 94-4 in its second innings at stumps. Off-spinner Simon Harmer took 3-26 and Rabada had Abdullah Shafique caught in the slips cordon in his incisive opening spell with the new ball.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4: Rawalpindi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Rawalpindi will not receive any rainfall with temperatures soaring to 29 degrees Celsius. The air quality in the city will be low.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 will be live streamed on the DRM One YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.