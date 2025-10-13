Nepal Vs Vietnam Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group F Match

Nepal face Vietnam in AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on October 14
Vietnam second in Group F while Nepal are eliminated
Nepal vs Vietnam live streaming details in India and elsewhere
Nepal take on Vietnam in a third round fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The match is crucial for Vietnam, as a win would keep them in contention for one of the remaining six Asian Cup spots.
The hosts are currently second in Group F with six points from three games, trailing leaders Malaysia by three points and by six on goal difference. Only the group winners will book their place in the tournament in Saudi Arabia, so Vietnam will aim to seal a double in five days over Nepal and hope that Laos beat Malaysia in the other fixture.
Nepal, however, were eliminated after losing 3-1 in the reverse fixture against Vietnam on October 9. The Gorkhalis went down to 10 men after Laken Limbu was sent off in the second half. Despite Sanish Shrestha cancelling out Nguyen Tien Linh’s early opener, two late goals condemned the visitors to defeat.
Nepal Vs Vietnam, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When is the Nepal vs Vietnam, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match being played?
The Nepal vs Vietnam, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Nepal vs Vietnam, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match live?
The Nepal vs Vietnam, AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. Only the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers involving India are being streamed on FanCode.
In Nepal, fans can watch the match live on KTV. In Vietnam, the match will be shown live on VTV Go, FPT Play, SCTV Online, ON Plus, K+, and VTV5.