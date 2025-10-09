Nepal Vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: The Gorkhalis Eye Big Scalp Against Golden Star Warriors
Nepal Vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Get live score and updates for FC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Group F third round encounter between Nepal and Vietnam on Thursday, 9 October at Go Dau Stadium, right here
Nepal vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Nepal will look to get their first points on the board when they visit Vietnam in the third round, Group F encounter to be played at the Go Dau Stadium. The hosts are second in the table whereas the Gorkhalis lie bottom of Group F with zero points. Get NEP vs VIE football live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Nepal vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Preview
Group F sees Malaysia lead the pack in first place with 6 points, Vietnam is in second place with 3 points, Laos with 3 points, and Nepal is in last place with no points. This is the group currently in this qualifying round.