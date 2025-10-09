Nepal Vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: The Gorkhalis Eye Big Scalp Against Golden Star Warriors

Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X/IndianFootball

Nepal vs Vietnam LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Nepal will look to get their first points on the board when they visit Vietnam in the third round, Group F encounter to be played at the Go Dau Stadium. The hosts are second in the table whereas the Gorkhalis lie bottom of Group F with zero points. Get NEP vs VIE football live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES