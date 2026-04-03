India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championships 2026 Final Preview: Blues Eye Record 5th Title In Summit Clash

India’s attacking hopes will once again rest on Omang Dodum, who is the joint-highest scorer in the tournament with three goals

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India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Final preview
India players training in the SAFF U20 Championships 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championships final

  • Both the teams have met before in the Group stages

  • Live streaming info available

A familiar rivalry will take centre stage when four-time champions India face Bangladesh in the summit clash of the SAFF Men's U20 Championship at the National Stadium here on Friday.

With both sides having shared intense contests in recent times, including a 1-1 draw in the group stage, the final promises another gripping encounter where composure and belief could decide the title.

India head into the summit clash aiming to defend their crown and secure a fifth SAFF trophy at this level. The weight of history, therefore, will add to the intensity.

India coach Mahesh Gawli acknowledged the challenge posed by Bangladesh.

“It won’t be easy. Bangladesh are an aggressive and talented side, and it will be tough for us," Gawli said.

"Moreover, there will be a lot of support for them in the stadium. Our boys are used to that. We just have to perform on the ground. But we will focus on our goal and performance.”

The final also brings back memories of last year’s SAFF U19 Championship summit clash, where India defeated Bangladesh on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Bangladesh will be eager to reverse that result, adding another layer of anticipation to the contest.

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The two teams also met earlier in the group stage, playing out a hard-fought draw on March 28. That result underlined how closely matched the two sides are.

Their journeys to the final, however, have been contrasting. India produced an emphatic performance in the semifinal, scoring five goals against Bhutan, while Bangladesh battled to a narrow 1-0 win over Nepal to secure their place.

Gawli was pleased with the team’s performance in the semifinal but highlighted areas for improvement.

“I am happy and proud of the performance of the team in the Bhutan game. However, there are areas where we can still improve. In the first half, we were a bit casual on a couple of occasions. But we came back strongly in the second half. I am very proud of the boys. They came together as a unit and performed really well,” he said.

India’s attacking hopes will once again rest on Omang Dodum, who is the joint-highest scorer in the tournament with three goals.

Vishal Yadav and Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, both with two goals each, have also been influential.

With the race for the top scorer still open, the trio will be keen to make their mark. Dodum’s performances have even drawn many accolades, although head coach Gawli prefers to keep the focus on collective growth.

“Omang is a special player, but all the players are very promising. Hope he carries on his performance and makes us all proud,” Gawli said.

India’s midfielders have played a crucial role in maintaining structure and tempo, helping the team transition smoothly between defence and attack.

Their discipline has complemented a well-organised backline that has stayed compact under pressure. Behind them, goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam has produced assured displays, with his composure and timely interventions adding confidence to the defensive unit.

With both teams evenly matched and the title at stake, the final promises drama, tension and high-quality football as India look to defend their crown and Bangladesh aim to rewrite the script.

India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championships 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch

The SAFF U-20 final between India and Bangladesh will be broadcasted live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

Q

Who will India face at the SAFF U20 Championships final?

A

India will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 final at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives.

Q

When and where to watch the SAFF U20 final?

A

The India Vs Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championships final will be broadcasted live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel from 8:30PM onwards.

Q

How many SAFF U20 titles has India won?

A

India has won a total of 4 SAFF U20 titles.

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