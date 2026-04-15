India U17 To Play UAE Friendlies In Thailand Ahead Of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Summary of this article
India U17 football team will play two closed-door friendlies against the United Arab Emirates in Thailand
The 24‑member India U‑17 squad arrived in Thailand ahead of friendlies on April 17 and 21 against the UAE
Both matches will be staged in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok
The India under-17 football team will play two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates under-17 side in Thailand this month as part of both teams’ preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, with the games set to be held behind closed doors.
The 24-member India squad arrived in Thailand earlier on Wednesday for the April 17 and 21 clashes, which will be played in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok.
Last month, Bibiano Fernandes' side had played three friendlies against Thailand (2-2), Indonesia (3-0 win) and Korea Republic (1-2 defeat) in Lopburi, Thailand. Following the games, the Blue Colts continued their training camp in Kolkata.
India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10) and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D matches of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah.
India squad for friendlies:
Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia.
Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.
Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.