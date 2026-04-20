India U17 To Play Two Friendlies Against Qatar In Doha As AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Preparation

India U17 will play two closed‑door friendlies against Qatar on April 25 and 28 in Doha, their final tune‑ups before the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

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India U17 To Play Two Friendlies Against Qatar In Doha As AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Preparation
File photo of the India U17 football team. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U17 men’s team will face Qatar in friendlies on April 25 and 28 in Doha

  • It marks India’s last preparation before the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

  • The Blue Colts are currently in Thailand, where they beat UAE 1‑0 in the first of two friendlies.

The Indian U17 men's team will play two friendly matches against Qatar on April 25 and 28 in Doha, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Monday.

The friendlies, India's last two preparatory games before the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors.

The Blue Colts are currently in Thailand to play two friendlies against United Arab Emirates, the first of which they won 1-0 on Friday.

After the second game on Tuesday, Bibiano Fernandes' side will depart for Doha on April 22. They will travel from Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 30. In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will take on Australia on May 6, Uzbekistan on May 10 and DPR Korea on May 13 in Group D.

The entire 24-member Blue Colts' squad will travel to Doha. The final 23-member squad for the Asian Cup will be announced closer to the tournament.

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