Football

I-League Clubs Urge AIFF To Delay Tournament Over Unresolved Broadcast Issues

In a strongly worded letter to the AIFF president, the clubs warned they would "not commence the league unless confirmation of the broadcast was received by 8pm on Thursday"

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
I-League
Representative image. Photo: X/Ileagueaiff
info_icon

The I-League Clubs Association on Thursday urged the All India Football Federation to delay the league until the ongoing broadcast issue is resolved, as a fresh tussle emerged just a day before the scheduled kickoff of its 18th season. (More Football News)

The opening day's fixtures on Friday are slated to be between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in Hyderabad at 4pm, and Inter Kashi taking on debutants Sporting Club Bengaluru at Kalyani near Kolkata at 7pm.

But the 12 participating clubs have expressed frustration over AIFF's failure to finalise a broadcast deal with Sony Network.

In a strongly worded letter to the AIFF president, the clubs warned they would "not commence the league unless confirmation of the broadcast was received by 8pm on Thursday."

"I-league clubs request you to send us confirmation of Sony Network as the official broadcaster of the I-League 24-25 by 8pm tonight, failing which I-league clubs will not commence the league as scheduled to commence tomorrow," they wrote.

Representative image for I league. - X | Hero I league
I-League Owners Slam AIFF Over Broadcast Rights Chaos, Hint At FIFA Escalation

BY PTI

"To add to our frustrations, hefty fines averaging Rs 10 lakh per club on account of failure in Club Licensing have been communicated to clubs last night," the letter stated.

"Many clubs have been fined up to 25 lakhs despite repeated assurances by the president that no infrastructure fines will be applied on the clubs.

"The issue of stadium infrastructure was discussed in detail where it was noted by the president and the clubs that since the stadiums in India are government owned and clubs do not have any direct control over them, and are only renting the stadiums for a limited period, it is unfair to fine clubs for the same."

The clubs further clarified their position on the deal with the broadcaster.

"For the sake of clarity, I-league clubs are not refusing to play the league, we are willing, ready and on stand-by to play our matches as soon as we receive confirmation of Sony Network broadcasting the league, even if this means that the league may need to be delayed by few weeks.

"All I-League clubs stand together in our decision as this matter is not only about broadcast but the survival and future of our clubs and the I-league as a whole," they added in the letter.

However, Gokulam Kerala owner VC Praveen confirmed to PTI that his team is already in Hyderabad as it remains to be seen if the season kicks off as per schedule.

This season sees a fresh crop of contenders, with Mohammedan Sporting bidding farewell to the I-League after a dominant campaign, while Sporting Club Bengaluru makes their debut following a stellar performance in I-League 2.

Aizawl FC, former champions, will look to return to their glory days after a few years of struggles, while two-time winners Churchill Brothers hope to recapture the magic.

Dempo SC, one of the most successful clubs in I-League history, is back in the top-flight after a nine-year hiatus, looking to add to their five title wins.

Gokulam Kerala, having made history as the first club to successfully defend the title, will seek their third trophy, although they face the challenge of replacing last season’s top-scorer Alex Sanchez.

Inter Kashi, the I-League’s newest team, made an impressive fourth-place finish in their inaugural season and will look to improve on that.

Namdhari FC, after a modest ninth place last season, have recruited new faces under Argentine coach Fernando Capobianco, hoping to bolster their performance.

Rajasthan United, after a disappointing finish the previous season, are looking to rebuild under new coach Walter Caprile, with an entirely new squad in place.

Real Kashmir, known for their formidable defence and tough home ground advantage, are keen to maintain their place among the league’s top teams despite departures of some key players.

Shillong Lajong, after a strong start to last season, aim to find more consistency under returning coach Jose Hevia.

Meanwhile, Sporting Club Bengaluru, on the back of an impressive rise through the leagues, will hope to make a big impact in their first I-League season.

Sreenidi Deccan, the runners-up in the last two seasons, will be eager to take the next step and capture the title.

I-League 2024-25 Teams

Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers, FC Goa, Delhi FC, Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Inter Kashi, Namdhari Sports Academy, Rajasthan United FC, Real Kashmir FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Sporting Club Bengaluru and Sreenidi Deccan FC

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Join Indian Team On This Date; Set To Play Second Test
  2. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  4. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
  5. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
  2. Newcastle Vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Chelsea Team News: Enzo Maresca Confirms Reece James Will Miss Leicester Clash With Hamstring Injury
  4. Neymar Wanted To 'Give Up' After Suffering ACL Injury
  5. I-League Clubs Urge AIFF To Delay Tournament Over Unresolved Broadcast Issues
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  3. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
  2. Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP
  3. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  4. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  5. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  2. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%