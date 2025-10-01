Union Saint-Gilloise Vs Newcastle Utd Preview, UCL: Howe Expecting Competitive Champions League Campaign From NUFC

Howe is confident that his side can compete against Europe's elite teams this season, but urged his side to get points on the board sooner rather than later

Newcastle United
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes his Newcastle United side have the ability to be competitive in this season's Champions League, but feels they must record some early wins.

The Magpies were defeated 2-1 by Barcelona in their league-phase opener this season after a brace from Marcus Rashford, and face Union Saint-Gilloise in their second fixture.

USG stunned PSV 3-1 in the Netherlands in their maiden Champions League match, while none of the last six Belgian clubs to play their first home match in the European Cup or Champions League have lost that game (W3 D3).

Howe is confident that his side can compete against Europe's elite teams this season, but urged his side to get points on the board sooner rather than later.

"In the first game against Barcelona, we really thought we gave a good performance, but it was a disappointing result," said Howe.

"I feel we're competitive. We're enjoying the build-up now, we're used to it. Nothing that will surprise us. I think that can only help us perform.

"Winning is the be-all and end-all. It's never been lost on me as a manager. You can play as well as you want, but you have to try and win.

"You have to find a way to win with all types of performances. And we've done that well for the last year.

"I think in terms of the Champions League, it's important you do that very quickly, otherwise you leave yourself with too far to come."

Newcastle go into this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League, despite leading the Gunners with seven minutes to go.

Nick Pope received criticism for his role in Arsenal's winner, but Howe has backed his goalkeeper to bounce back after a "magnificent" display.

"It's the life of a goalkeeper. I mean, it could've been one of the best performances from a goalkeeper I've seen, up until that point, really," Howe added.

"But you have to have the perspective that his actions in that moment are trying to help us to win the game.

"In my shoes, you don't play with hindsight; you play with your decision-making, and I back Nick. I thought he was magnificent."

