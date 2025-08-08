Harry Kane Salutes Heung-min Son For ‘One Of The Best Partnerships’ In Premier League History

Spurs were without former captain Son for the first time following the South Korea international’s move to Los Angeles for an MLS record fee of £20m

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harry Kane and Heung-min Son celebrate for Tottenham.
Harry Kane and Heung-min Son celebrate for Tottenham.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane paid tribute to his former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min

  • Bayern Munich defeated Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday

  • This was the first match of Tottenham since Son's departure

Harry Kane paid tribute to his former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min following Bayern Munich’s 4-0 rout over Spurs on Thursday.

Kane broke the deadlock in the 12th minute at the Allianz Arena before missing a penalty, though three second-half goals from Kingsley Coman, Lennart Karl, and Jonah Kusi-Asare saw Bayern claim a comfortable victory.

Spurs were without former captain Son for the first time following the South Korea international’s move to Los Angeles for an MLS record fee of £20m.

Son announced his decision to leave Tottenham last Saturday in a press conference in Seoul ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle United, where he was given a guard of honour in front of his home fans.

The 33-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and enjoyed a successful decade-long tenure where he managed 173 goals and 101 assists in all competitions, including 127 goals and 27 assists in 333 matches in the Premier League.

He also captained Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years last season, defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Speaking after the match, Kane was full of praise for his former teammate, hailing their partnership as “one of the best” in the history of the Premier League.

“Massive congratulations to him and his career at Tottenham,” Kane told reporters.

“First and foremost, a great person. I've got to know him really well as a friend, and just how humble he is and how good a guy he is.

“I think as a player, you know, we had one of the best partnerships in Premier League history. We just had that connection that we loved.

“It's a great way for his Tottenham career to end, to lift the trophy last year with the team… and now it's a new chapter for him, he'll go to LA, and I wish him all the best, and I hope to see him soon, and we can catch up.”

Kane and Son formed one of the league’s deadliest partnerships during their time at Tottenham, combining for a Premier League-record 47 goals between 2015 and 2023, while Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs in all competitions over nine seasons.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance