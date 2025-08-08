Harry Kane Salutes Heung-min Son For ‘One Of The Best Partnerships’ In Premier League History

Harry Kane paid tribute to his former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min
Bayern Munich defeated Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday
This was the first match of Tottenham since Son's departure
Harry Kane paid tribute to his former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min following Bayern Munich’s 4-0 rout over Spurs on Thursday.
Kane broke the deadlock in the 12th minute at the Allianz Arena before missing a penalty, though three second-half goals from Kingsley Coman, Lennart Karl, and Jonah Kusi-Asare saw Bayern claim a comfortable victory.
Spurs were without former captain Son for the first time following the South Korea international’s move to Los Angeles for an MLS record fee of £20m.
Son announced his decision to leave Tottenham last Saturday in a press conference in Seoul ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle United, where he was given a guard of honour in front of his home fans.
The 33-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and enjoyed a successful decade-long tenure where he managed 173 goals and 101 assists in all competitions, including 127 goals and 27 assists in 333 matches in the Premier League.
He also captained Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years last season, defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.
Speaking after the match, Kane was full of praise for his former teammate, hailing their partnership as “one of the best” in the history of the Premier League.
“Massive congratulations to him and his career at Tottenham,” Kane told reporters.
“First and foremost, a great person. I've got to know him really well as a friend, and just how humble he is and how good a guy he is.
“I think as a player, you know, we had one of the best partnerships in Premier League history. We just had that connection that we loved.
“It's a great way for his Tottenham career to end, to lift the trophy last year with the team… and now it's a new chapter for him, he'll go to LA, and I wish him all the best, and I hope to see him soon, and we can catch up.”
Kane and Son formed one of the league’s deadliest partnerships during their time at Tottenham, combining for a Premier League-record 47 goals between 2015 and 2023, while Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs in all competitions over nine seasons.