Greece Vs Scotland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Scotland welcome Greece at Glasgow's iconic Hampden Park on matchday 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Thursday (October 9). Watch the Scotland vs Greece football match live tonight.
The Group C fixture comes at a pivotal moment for both teams, with Steve Clarke's Scotland sitting joint top alongside Denmark on four points from two matches, while Greece trail by a single point after a win and a loss, and are ahead of winless Belarus.
Scotland, backed by ever-vociferous Tartan Army, have shown defensive solidity in recent outings: three consecutive clean sheets, including a goalless draw away to Denmark and a 2-0 win over Belarus in this campaign.
Ivan Jovanovic's Greece began their campaign with a 5-1 win over Belarus but suffered a 0-3 defeat to Denmark. Their last five outings feature wins against Bulgaria and Slovakia in friendlies, and a 3-0 victory over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League playoffs earlier this year.
Scotland Vs Greece Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the fifth meeting between the two teams, and the head-to-head record is even: two wins each with no draw.
Scotland have not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1998 and are seeking to end a long absence from the global showpiece. Greece, meanwhile, last appeared in the World Cup in 2014, where they reached the round of 16.
Scotland Vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Scotland vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Scotland vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Friday, 10 October at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Scotland vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Scotland vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.