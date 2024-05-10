Newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada in search of their 28th league win on Saturday, May 11. (More Football News)
Jose Ramon Sandoval’s men will look to fight it out till the last drop but relegation to the Segunda Division looks a reality. Granada have just managed to accumulate 21 points in 34 games with a (-28) goal difference.
Antonio Puertas, Raul Torrente and Miguel Rubio are all unavailable for the Madrid clash. On the other hand, Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the game due to a foot injury.
Three points against the Los Blancos is a bare minimum to keep their campaign from going from bad to relegation worse but if Mallorca beat 14th placed Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon, Granada will be officially relegated.
Head-To-Head Record
Real Madrid have dominated Granada winning 18 of the 19 meetings. The Los Blancos have scored 13 goals in the last five games against Granada.
Granada Vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 be played?
The Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 will be played at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada on Saturday, May 11.
Where will the Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 be live streamed?
The Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.