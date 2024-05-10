Football

Granada Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

Jose Ramon Sandoval’s men will look to fight it out till the last drop but relegation to the Segunda Division looks a reality.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Bayern, UCL SF, AP Photo
Real Madrid players celebrate a goal against Bayern Munich in UCL SF. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

Newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada in search of their 28th league win on Saturday, May 11. (More Football News)

Jose Ramon Sandoval’s men will look to fight it out till the last drop but relegation to the Segunda Division looks a reality. Granada have just managed to accumulate 21 points in 34 games with a (-28) goal difference.

Antonio Puertas, Raul Torrente and Miguel Rubio are all unavailable for the Madrid clash. On the other hand, Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the game due to a foot injury.

Three points against the Los Blancos is a bare minimum to keep their campaign from going from bad to relegation worse but if Mallorca beat 14th placed Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon, Granada will be officially relegated.

Advertisement

Head-To-Head Record

Real Madrid have dominated Granada winning 18 of the 19 meetings. The Los Blancos have scored 13 goals in the last five games against Granada.

Granada Vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 be played?

The Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 will be played at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada on Saturday, May 11.

Where will the Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 be live streamed?

The Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2023-24 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  2. Sudden Dust Storm Hits Parts Of Delhi-NCR, Leaves Netizens Startled; IndiGo Issues Advisory
  3. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
  5. Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Bags Silver At Doha Diamond League Javelin Throw; Kishore Jena Finishes Ninth
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Shivam Dube Falls, MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat
  3. ICC T20I World Cup 2024: Namibia Announce Squad With Gerhard Erasmus As Captain
  4. Doha Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra At 2nd Spot With 86.24m Throw In Javelin
  5. Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Doha Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra At 2nd Spot With 86.24m Throw In Javelin
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail