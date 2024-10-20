Football

Girona 0-1 Real Sociedad, La Liga: Oyarzabal Seals Away Win For La Real

Real Sociedad beat Girona
Girona's indifferent start to their La Liga campaign continued as they slipped down to 13th following a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad. (More Football News)

Coming off a gutsy victory over Athletic Bilbao, last season's surprise package Girona have failed to string consecutive wins together this term and have 12 points from 10 league games.

The visitors went ahead when captain Mikel Oyarzabal headed home Ander Barrenetxea's cross from the left for his first goal of the season.

Arnaut Danjuma had some presentable opportunities to restore parity, but the former Villarreal, Tottenham and Everton forward failed to bury any of his three shots.

Indeed, without Bryan Gil and Yaser Asprilla, who were injured, Girona failed to test La Real too much, accumulating only 0.38 expected goals (xG) from their eight attempts as they slumped to a fourth league defeat of the season.

Data Debrief: La Real continue to get the better of Girona

Girona have played more games against La Real without winning (P9 D6 L3) than they have against any other opponent in LaLiga.

Indeed, La Real have not lost any of their last five games against Girona in all competitions (D3 W2).

Girona boss Michel has managed eight games in all competitions against La Real without a win, too.

