Football

Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the season, getting their fifth consecutive win at the start of Flick's tenure

Lamine-Yamal
Barcelona goalscorer, Lamine Yamal
info_icon

Hansi Flick heaped praise on Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal after he scored a double to help the LaLiga leaders earn a 4-1 victory at Girona on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Yamal, who grabbed the spotlight as he helped Spain win their fourth European Championship title in July, scored twice in seven first-half minutes to put them in control.

Dani Olmo and Pedri then secured the win before Cristhian Stuani's consolation and Ferran Torres' late sending-off for a reckless challenge.

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the season, getting their fifth consecutive win at the start of Flick's tenure.

"I'm very happy about Lamine's two goals, he's very young, but he's really incredible, a difference maker at such a young age," Flick told Movistar Plus.

"Having him is key for us not only because of his quality, but he also presses very well high. He combines talent and pressure and that's massive for us. He is outstanding.

"It was a tough game. Girona played well, but we started very well too, and we deserved to win."

Flick's Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 15 points, four ahead of Real Madrid and Villarreal. Last year's surprise package, Girona, are seventh with seven points.

Barca avenged their two losses to Girona last season, both by a 4-2 result.

It was a dominant performance by the Catalan giants, whose relentless high press was too much for their opponents to handle as they had 20 shots (nine on target), outperforming their 1.82 expected goals.

Now, Barcelona will hope to carry their domestic momentum into the Champions League, where they will face Monaco away on Thursday.

"We have trained very hard for this, and we need to keep going. This last week we have prepared well, but we do it for every game we play because we always want to win, we are in a good moment, and we can't stop," Flick added.

"It won't be easy against Monaco, but we're taking it one game at a time, and we're really excited. We're all looking forward to it."

