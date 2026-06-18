Ghana Vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From The Group L Encounter At Toronto Stadium

Ghana and Panama take to the field before the World Cup Group L soccer match in Toronto AP Photo

1/9 A fan of Panama holds up a national flag prior to the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto AP Photo





2/9 Ghana fans participate in a fan march toward Toronto Stadium before the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto AP Photo





3/9 Ghana players warm up before the World Cup Group L soccer match against Panama in Toronto AP Photo





4/9 Ghana's players pose before a World Cup Group L soccer match against Panama in Toronto AP Photo





5/9 Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi (1) makes a save against Panama during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto AP Photo





6/9 Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez, right, kicks the ball past Ghana's Jonas Adjetey during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto AP Photo





7/9 Ghana's Jonas Adjetey, left, kicks the ball clear of Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto AP Photo





8/9 Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz reacts on the sideline during the World Cup Group L soccer match against Panama in Toronto AP Photo





9/9 Panama's Cesar Blackman, right, jumps over Ghana's Marvin Senaya during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto AP Photo





