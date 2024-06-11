Football

Germany's All-Time Top Scorer Miroslav Klose Named New Coach Of Nuremberg

It's Miroslav Klose's first job as a head coach in Germany. Klose previously coached Bayern Munich's youth teams and Austrian first-division side Rheindorf Altach

Instagram/ @miroslav_klose
Miroslav Klose scored 71 goals in 137 games for Germany and helped the team win the 2014 World Cup. Photo: Instagram/ @miroslav_klose
info_icon

Miroslav Klose, Germany's all-time top goal-scorer, is second-division Nuremberg's new coach. (More Sports News)

The German club said Tuesday that Klose, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, had signed a 2-year deal to replace Cristian Fiel, who left to join second-division rival Hertha Berlin last week.

It's Klose's first job as a head coach in Germany. Klose previously coached Bayern Munich's youth teams and Austrian first-division side Rheindorf Altach.

Klose scored 71 goals in 137 games for Germany and helped the team win the 2014 World Cup. He also played for Italian team Lazio and Bayern, Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0: VIP Security Set To See Major Changes; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside |
  2. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  3. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
  4. The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Twist Likely In UP As 6 INDIA Bloc MPs Face Criminal Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal
  2. Hansika Motwani Amps Up Her Oomph Quotient In Bomber Jacket, Matching Ruffled Skirt
  3. Rihanna Flaunts Neck-Pieces By Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra
  4. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  5. Sumeet Raghvan Celebrates 1000 Episodes Of 'Wagle Ki Duniya': 'It's A Reflection Of Our World'
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Run Riot In New York
  2. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
  3. Germany At UEFA Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Has A Message For European Championship Host
  4. Nottingham Open: Emma Raducanu Marks Injury Return With Ena Shibahara Win In WTA 250
  5. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, Florida Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, NEP Vs SL Match In Lauderhill?
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  2. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  3. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
  4. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
  5. 49 Dead, 140 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Yemen: UN Agency
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan