Genoa Vs Inter Milan: Zielinski And De Vrij Unavailable For Serie A Opener, Simone Inzaghi Confirms

Simone Inzaghi said that Inter will begin their Serie A title defence without key players Stefan de Vrij and Piotr Zielinski against Genoa on Saturday.(More Football News)
The Nerazzurri ended last season 19 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, and have kept most of their squad for the new campaign, with Zielinski being perhaps the most high-profile addition.
Last season's Serie A top scorer, Lautaro Martinez, will play despite only having a short break after helping Argentina win the Copa America last month.
"Everyone is available except Zielinski, who will rest for a few more days, and De Vrij," Inzaghi told reporters on Friday, but added that the Pole will be ready for their first home game against Lecce.
"It's up to me whether he [Martinez] starts the game or comes on, but he is motivated, as always, and wants to get going."
Inter have added six new players to their squad ahead of the new campaign, but the 48-year-old admitted he would like to get at least one more addition before deadline day to bolster his defence as Tajon Buchanan is out for the foreseeable future.
"We know that the market will evolve until the end of the month and right now we feel covered," Inzaghi said.
"We have a convincing attack and are trying to identify a valuable left-wing back."
Inzaghi, who signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026 last month, comfortably won his first league title with the club last season, but he has refused to make predictions about the upcoming campaign.
"I see a more level league," he said. "All the top sides have brought in reinforcements and even middle-of-the-table sides have been very organised with good additions and coaches."