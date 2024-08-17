Football

Genoa Vs Inter Milan: Zielinski And De Vrij Unavailable For Serie A Opener, Simone Inzaghi Confirms

The Nerazzurri ended last season 19 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, and have kept most of their squad for the new campaign, with Zielinski being perhaps the most high-profile addition

Simone Inzaghi-Inter-milan-serie a
Inter head coach, Simone Inzaghi
info_icon

Simone Inzaghi said that Inter will begin their Serie A title defence without key players Stefan de Vrij and Piotr Zielinski against Genoa on Saturday.(More Football News)

The Nerazzurri ended last season 19 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, and have kept most of their squad for the new campaign, with Zielinski being perhaps the most high-profile addition.

Last season's Serie A top scorer, Lautaro Martinez, will play despite only having a short break after helping Argentina win the Copa America last month.

"Everyone is available except Zielinski, who will rest for a few more days, and De Vrij," Inzaghi told reporters on Friday, but added that the Pole will be ready for their first home game against Lecce.

"It's up to me whether he [Martinez] starts the game or comes on, but he is motivated, as always, and wants to get going."

Inter Milam players celebrate the 2023/24 Serie A title. - | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Genoa Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Serie A 2024/25 Opening Day Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Inter have added six new players to their squad ahead of the new campaign, but the 48-year-old admitted he would like to get at least one more addition before deadline day to bolster his defence as Tajon Buchanan is out for the foreseeable future. 

"We know that the market will evolve until the end of the month and right now we feel covered," Inzaghi said.

"We have a convincing attack and are trying to identify a valuable left-wing back."

Inzaghi, who signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026 last month, comfortably won his first league title with the club last season, but he has refused to make predictions about the upcoming campaign.

"I see a more level league," he said. "All the top sides have brought in reinforcements and even middle-of-the-table sides have been very organised with good additions and coaches."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  2. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
  3. Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1
  4. Sri Lankan Cricketer Niroshan Dickwella Faces Suspension For Anti-Doping Breach
  5. Netherlands Vs Canada Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch NED Vs CAN Match 22
Football News
  1. Brentford vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid Move Will Help Me Become 'Best Version Of Myself'
  3. Genoa Vs Inter Milan: Zielinski And De Vrij Unavailable For Serie A Opener, Simone Inzaghi Confirms
  4. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming Durand Cup 2024: Preview, Head To Head Record, When And Where To Watch - Complete Details
  5. Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Rules Out Rodri For Team's Premier League Opener
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  4. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  5. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Farooq Abdullah To Lead National Conference
  2. Protests Over Bangladeshi Hindu Attacks Turn Violent In Maharashtra; Clashes, Stone Pelting Reported
  3. 'Wasn't The Night Shampa's Too': Bengal Police Condemns Attack On Constable During RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  4. Cabinet Clears Airport Projects Worth Rs 2,962-Crore In Two States
  5. Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall, Jumps Inside Premises, Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry