Genoa Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Serie A 2024/25 Opening Day Match On TV And Online

Inter Milan were dominant in the 2023/24 season as they clinched the title with a tally of 20 points off second-placed AC Milan, their nearest city rivals. Inter, managed by Simone Inzaghi, will look to continue the momentum in the new season as they take on Genoa in the first game. (More Football News)
The hosts, who finished 11th in the Serie A 2023/24 season, will be hoping for a win and please their fans.
Inter recently tied up their star forward and skipper Lautaro Martinez to new long-term deal. The San Siro side will be vary of Antonio Conte, who is managing Napoli SSC.
Speaking of Inter, they are one of only six teams to have stuck with its coach. No surprise there as it dominated Serie A last season under Simone Inzaghi, who won his first league title as a coach after earning a reputation as a cup specialist.
Inter has made some smart signings in Poland midfielder Piotr Zieliński and ex-Porto forward Mehdi Taremi but perhaps its biggest move was tying star striker and captain Lautaro Martínez to a new five-year deal.
The Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024/25 football match is on Saturday, August 17.
What time is the Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024/25 football match?
The Genoa vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024/25 football match will kick-off at 10:00 pm IST and will be played at Luigi Ferraris stadium.
Where to watch Serie A 2023-24 season live in India?
As of now, there are no TV broadcast details announced yet.