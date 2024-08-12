Lautaro Martinez has signed a new five-year deal with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Monday. (More Football News)
Martinez, whose previous deal was due to expire in a little under two years' time, is now tied to the reigning Serie A champions until 2029.
Inter confirmed the news on their official website, five days out from the start of their Scudetto defence away at Genoa.
Argentina international Martinez has scored 129 goals in 282 appearances for the Nerazzurri since joining from Racing Club in July 2018.
The 26-year-old topped the scoring charts in the Italian top flight last season with 24 goals in 33 games - 31 of those being starts.
That was eight goals more than next-highest top-scorer Dusan Vlahovic, who netted 16 times in 33 appearances for Juventus.
Inter captain Martinez's 24 league goals came from an expected goals (xG) return of 17.64, highlighting his importance as the focal point of Inter's attack.
Indeed, the forward's 0.81 goals per 90 minutes was the best of any player in the division to have played at least 20 times.
Martinez also created 36 chances - seven of those defined as 'big chances' - for his team-mates and registered three assists.
He will head into the new season on a high after scoring the extra-time winner for Argentina in their Copa America final clash with Colombia last month.
Martinez only played 221 minutes in the tournament yet still scored five times to clinch the Golden Boot, scoring every 44 minutes on average and outperforming his 3.26 xG.