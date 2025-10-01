Inter Milan 3-0 Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League: Martinez Bags Brace In Dominant Display

Lautaro Martinez has now netted three braces for Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, the joint-most of any player in club history alongside both Adriano and Hernan Crespo

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lautaro Martinez celebrates his goal against Slavia Prague
Lautaro Martinez celebrates his goal against Slavia Prague
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lautaro Martinez scores on either side of Denzel Dumfries' 34th-minute strike

  • Inter Milan start UEFA Champions League 2025-26 with back-to-back clean sheets

  • Slavia Prague have failed to win any of their nine away matches across major European competition against sides from Italy

Inter continued their perfect start to their Champions League campaign as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Slavia Praha.

Captain Lautaro Martinez scored on either side of Denzel Dumfries' 34th-minute strike as Cristian Chivu's side start this season's competition with back-to-back clean sheets and six points from six.

The hosts took the lead at the San Siro on the half-hour mark as they pounced on an error from Praha goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek. The goalkeeper's pass inside his box was intercepted by Martinez, who found the net with a first-time finish.

And Inter doubled their lead just four minutes later when Marcus Thuram, who scored both goals in their 2-0 win over Ajax on MD1, assisted Dumfries as the Dutch defender turned the ball home at the near post.

Chivu's side should have made it 3-0 when Petar Sucic was played through by Martinez and rounded Stanek, but Stepan Chaloupek cleared the ball off the line with a last-ditch challenge.

However, Martinez secured the win in the 65th minute, finishing off a free-flowing move from Inter as he converted from Alessandro Bastoni's cross to complete a comfortable victory for the Nerazzurri.

Data Debrief: More Champions League joy for Martinez

Related Content
Related Content

Despite seeing his side net three times, Chivu may have expected more goals from the chances they created. Inter produced 3.67 expected goals (xG) from 21 attempts, while they restricted Praha to 0.12 from three shots.

Martinez has now netted three braces for Inter in the Champions League, the joint-most of any player in club history alongside both Adriano and Hernan Crespo, while only Alessandro Altobelli (36) has more goals for the Nerazzurri across major European competition than the Argentine forward (26).

Praha, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their nine away matches across major European competition against sides from Italy (D1 L8), conceding 2.2 goals on average per match during that time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Outclass SL-W By 59 Runs In Opener

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Strongly Objects In ACC AGM But Naqvi Defiant - Report

  3. RCB Sale Speculation: Lalit Modi Predicts Record Valuation For IPL Champions

  4. Saudi Arabia Enter Cricket: Announce Partnership With ILT20 - To Host Matches In Seasons Ahead

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Fallout: PCB Suspends Overseas T20 League NOCs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  3. Journalist Killed; Indian Journalism On Life Support? Uttarakhand Scribe Rajeev Pratap Found Dead In Bhagirathi River

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

  5. Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns Over Rs 80 Lakh In The Hindi Belt

  3. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

  5. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick