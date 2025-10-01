Inter Milan 3-0 Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League: Martinez Bags Brace In Dominant Display

Lautaro Martinez scores on either side of Denzel Dumfries' 34th-minute strike
Inter Milan start UEFA Champions League 2025-26 with back-to-back clean sheets
Slavia Prague have failed to win any of their nine away matches across major European competition against sides from Italy
Inter continued their perfect start to their Champions League campaign as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Slavia Praha.
Captain Lautaro Martinez scored on either side of Denzel Dumfries' 34th-minute strike as Cristian Chivu's side start this season's competition with back-to-back clean sheets and six points from six.
The hosts took the lead at the San Siro on the half-hour mark as they pounced on an error from Praha goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek. The goalkeeper's pass inside his box was intercepted by Martinez, who found the net with a first-time finish.
And Inter doubled their lead just four minutes later when Marcus Thuram, who scored both goals in their 2-0 win over Ajax on MD1, assisted Dumfries as the Dutch defender turned the ball home at the near post.
Chivu's side should have made it 3-0 when Petar Sucic was played through by Martinez and rounded Stanek, but Stepan Chaloupek cleared the ball off the line with a last-ditch challenge.
However, Martinez secured the win in the 65th minute, finishing off a free-flowing move from Inter as he converted from Alessandro Bastoni's cross to complete a comfortable victory for the Nerazzurri.
Data Debrief: More Champions League joy for Martinez
Despite seeing his side net three times, Chivu may have expected more goals from the chances they created. Inter produced 3.67 expected goals (xG) from 21 attempts, while they restricted Praha to 0.12 from three shots.
Martinez has now netted three braces for Inter in the Champions League, the joint-most of any player in club history alongside both Adriano and Hernan Crespo, while only Alessandro Altobelli (36) has more goals for the Nerazzurri across major European competition than the Argentine forward (26).
Praha, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their nine away matches across major European competition against sides from Italy (D1 L8), conceding 2.2 goals on average per match during that time.