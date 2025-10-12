Scotland Vs Belarus Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: When, Where to Watch SCO Vs BEL?

Belarus can spoil Scotland's chances of earning a direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a victory in the Group C clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Scotland Vs Belarus Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: When, Where to Watch
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes, center, celebrates with John McGinn, right, and Kieran Tierney, left, after he scored his side's third goal during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying match against Greece. Photo: AP
  • Scotland must win against Belarus to keep their chances of earning a direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026 alive

  • Belarus can spoil Scotland's party if they secure a win or a draw

  • Scotland Vs Belarus to be live streamed on Sony LIV and Sony Sports network

Following their sensational 3-1 victory over Greece last night in matchday 7 of the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, Scotland are gearing up for yet another important clash against Belarus on matchday 8 tomorrow.

During the reverse fixture between the two nations last month, Scotland had come out victorious 2-0 against Belarus, thanks to Che Adam's effort in the 43rd minute, which was complimented by opposing defender Zakhar Volkov's 65th minute own goal.

Belarus, who are no more in contention for next year's World Cup, can spoil Scotland's party if the East European nation grab all 3 points tomorrow at the Hampden Park.

However, Belarus won't find it easy as they will find themselves in a hostile atmosphere in front of the Scottish fans, who will back their side to extend their unbeaten run to 5 matches. Notably, Scotland's last defeat came in a 3-1 loss to the hands of Iceland way back in June. Since then, they haven't lost a single game.

Scotland Vs Belarus, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When and Where will Scotland Vs Belarus, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers be played?

Scotland will welcome Belarus on matchday 8 of the European qualifiers on Sunday, October 12 at the Hampden Park from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the Scotland Vs Belarus, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash telecast live in India?

The match between Scotland and Belarus will be aired live on the Sony LIV app/website and the Sony Sports Network.

Published At:
