Inter Milan 4-1 Cremonese, Serie A 2025-26: Bonny Stars As Nerazzurri Dominate At San Siro

Ange-Yoan Bonny shone on his first Serie A start for Inter Milan, scoring once and assisting three times in a 4-1 win against Cremonese at San Siro

Inter Milan vs Cremonese Serie A 2025-26 Ange-Yoan Bonny Nicolo Barella
Bonny and Barella celebrate Inter Milan's fourth goal against Cremonese.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan won 4-1 against Cremonese in Serie A at San Siro

  • Ange-Yoan Bonny recorded a goal and three assists in first league start

  • Inter recorded league-record 27 shots on goal against Cremonese

Ange-Yoan Bonny played a starring role on his first Serie A start for Inter, who inflicted a 4-1 rout on Cremonese.

The 21-year-old, who arrived from Parma in July, scored and provided assists for Lautaro Martinez, Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella at San Siro.

Inter broke through after just six minutes with Barella stealing possession and feeding Bonny, who squared for Martinez to tuck away.

Dimarco had a goal ruled out for offside soon after, but the wing-back then provided an assist as the Nerazzurri doubled their lead in the 38th minute, with his cross headed home at the near post by Bonny.

Provider Dimarco then turned goalscorer 10 minutes into the second half, beating Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri with a crisp strike, while Bonny set up Barella for his first league goal of 2025 just two minutes later.

The visitors grabbed a consolation as two of their substitutes combined three minutes from time, with Federico Bonazzoli turning in Jari Vandeputte's cross, but it was far too little, too late to avert a first league defeat of the season.

Data Debrief: Bonny boost for Inter

Bonny became only the second Inter player in the last 20 seasons to mark his first Serie A start for the club with four direct goal involvements, after Dani Osvaldo in 2014.

It was a dominant performance by Inter, who recorded 27 shots on goal, the highest total for any team in a single match in Serie A this season.

Cristian Chivu's side got the ball rolling courtesy of Martinez's 158th goal for the club in all competitions, moving him level with Luigi Cevenini to joint-fifth on the Nerazzurri's all-time list.

Barella later ended his nine-month wait for a league goal, becoming only the third midfielder to score in each of the last nine Serie A seasons, after team-mate Hakan Calhanoglu and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Meanwhile, Cremonese have lost a Serie A away game by conceding more than three goals for the first time since a 7-1 defeat at San Siro by AC Milan in May 1996.

