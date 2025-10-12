Israel players applaud supporters after the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
Norway's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his third goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
A pro-Palestinian protesters gather faces off with police outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying soccer between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norway.
Pro-Palestinian protesters aid demonstrators after police sprayed a deterrent at them outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying soccer between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norway.
Police spray deterrent at pro-Palestinian protesters outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying soccer between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norway.
Norway's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his side's second goal, during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
Norway's Oscar Bobb, left, and Israel's Roy Revivo vie for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
A man runs into the pitch during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
Norway's Erling Braut Haaland holds the ball prior to a penalty kick, during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
Israel's Guy Mizrahi applauds supporters ahead of the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.
Pro-Palestinians protesters gather ahead of the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.