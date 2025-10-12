Football

NOR 5-0 ISR: Haaland Bags Hat-trick In Another Splendid Performance

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick against Israel to pass 50 goals for Norway after twice missing a penalty in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory on Saturday. The 25-year-old Haaland extended his leading tally in European qualifying to a remarkable 12 goals in six games, and his overall Norway total to 51 in 46 matches. He scored with an angled shot in the 27th minute, a powerful downward header in the 63rd and a back-post header in the 72nd. A few minutes into the game, however, he was off target. Haaland’s first penalty was hit low and saved by Daniel Peretz. But Polish referee Szymon Marciniak ordered the kick to be retaken because the goalkeeper had moved off his line too soon.