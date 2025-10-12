Football

NOR 5-0 ISR: Haaland Bags Hat-trick In Another Splendid Performance

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick against Israel to pass 50 goals for Norway after twice missing a penalty in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory on Saturday. The 25-year-old Haaland extended his leading tally in European qualifying to a remarkable 12 goals in six games, and his overall Norway total to 51 in 46 matches. He scored with an angled shot in the 27th minute, a powerful downward header in the 63rd and a back-post header in the 72nd. A few minutes into the game, however, he was off target. Haaland’s first penalty was hit low and saved by Daniel Peretz. But Polish referee Szymon Marciniak ordered the kick to be retaken because the goalkeeper had moved off his line too soon.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_1
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP

Israel players applaud supporters after the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

2/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_Erling Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP

Norway's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his third goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

3/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_ Ullevaal Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP

A pro-Palestinian protesters gather faces off with police outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying soccer between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norway.

4/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match_Pro-Palestinian protest
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters aid demonstrators after police sprayed a deterrent at them outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying soccer between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norway.

5/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match_Pro-Palestinian protest
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP

Police spray deterrent at pro-Palestinian protesters outside Ullevaal Stadium during the World Cup qualifying soccer between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norway.

6/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_Erling Braut Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his side's second goal, during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

7/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_Oscar Bobb
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP

Norway's Oscar Bobb, left, and Israel's Roy Revivo vie for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

8/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_1
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP

A man runs into the pitch during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

9/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_Erling Braut Haaland
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland holds the ball prior to a penalty kick, during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

10/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match pics_Guy Mizrahi
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB Scanpix via AP

Israel's Guy Mizrahi applauds supporters ahead of the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

11/11
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Norway Vs Israel football match_Pro-Palestinian protest
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Norway Vs Israel | Photo: Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP

Pro-Palestinians protesters gather ahead of the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Windies Have Mountain To Climb As IND Tighten Grip

  2. India Vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd Test, Day 3: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  3. Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

  4. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gill, Jaiswal Shatter Records - Unmissable Stats From Day 2

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  3. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  4. Day In Pics: October 11, 2025

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics