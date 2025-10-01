Inter Milan Vs Slavia Prague Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Here is your ready reckoner for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 clash between Inter Milan and Slavia Prague: previous results, match preview, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Inter Milan Vs Slavia Prague Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Inter Milan Vs Slavia Prague Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Slavia head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky talks to his players during a training session at the San Siro. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan and Slavia Prague clash at the San Siro in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2

  • Inter lead Slavia Prague 2-0 in the head-to-head record

  • Red and Whites have never won a UEFA fixture in Italy

Former champions Inter Milan host Slavia Prague at San Siro on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague football match live tonight.

Inter, the three-time winners, began their campaign with a 2-0 win away to Dutch giants Ajax, thanks to a Marcus Thuram brace, while Slavia Prague surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2–2 at home against Bodo/Glimt.

Cristian Chivu's Nerazzurri arrive in steady form, having recovered from early domestic setbacks against Udinese and Juventus with back-to-back wins in Serie A. Last season, they reached the final before suffering a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Serie A 2025-26: Cagliari Calcio vs Inter Milan
Cagliari 0-2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Lautaro Martínez Scores On Return As Esposito Strikes Late

BY Photo Webdesk

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, are unbeaten in domestic competition and sit second in the Czech First League, one point behind Sparta, their Prague derby rivals. Jindrich Trpisovsky's men have won seven of their ten league matches.

Inter Milan Vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head Record

The fixture marks their third meeting in the competition, with Inter unbeaten in the previous two encounters during the 2019-20 group stage. Slavia earned a 1-1 draw in Milan before losing the reverse fixture 1-3 in Prague.

Red and Whites have never won a UEFA fixture in Italy, losing on seven of their eight attempts, and they are winless in their last twelve Champions League matches.

Inter Milan Vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the San Siro on Wednesday, October 1 at 12:30am IST.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Inter Milan vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in the country.

Published At:
