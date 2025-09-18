Football

AFC Ajax 0-2 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Clinch Crucial Away Win Thanks To Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram’s towering jumps and powerful headers met corners by teammate Hakan Çalhanoğlu to get Inter Milan’s Champions League campaign off to a winning start. Thuram soared and lifted Inter to a 2-0 victory at Ajax on Wednesday in their return to the competition since that painful five-goal rout by Paris Saint-Germain in the final last season. The first goal in the 42nd minute found Thuram all alone at the near post to direct the ball fast and true down into the bottom corner of the net. The second in the 47th saw the France forward rise between two Ajax defenders to guide the ball inside the far post.