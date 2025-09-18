Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij, right, and Ajax's Josip Sutalo shake hands after a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan players celebrate with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, number 9, after he scored his side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji, fourth from left, restrains Ajax's Kasper Dolberg, third left, who heads the ball on goal as Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, watches during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Ajax's James McConnell clears the ball before Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, right, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Ajax's Davy Klaassen, left, vie for the ball under the watchful eye of Referee Michael Oliver of Britain, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, left, and Ajax's Owen Wijndal, center, vie for the ball as Ajax's Ko Itakura, right, watches during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Ajax's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros saves before Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, center, can score as Ajax's Owen Wijndal, right, slides to intercept during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, passes the ball as Ajax's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros stand guard during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, vies for the ball with Ajax's Oliver Edvardsen, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Inter Milan players celebrate with Marcus Thuram, center, who scored his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.