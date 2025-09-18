Football

AFC Ajax 0-2 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Clinch Crucial Away Win Thanks To Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram’s towering jumps and powerful headers met corners by teammate Hakan Çalhanoğlu to get Inter Milan’s Champions League campaign off to a winning start. Thuram soared and lifted Inter to a 2-0 victory at Ajax on Wednesday in their return to the competition since that painful five-goal rout by Paris Saint-Germain in the final last season. The first goal in the 42nd minute found Thuram all alone at the near post to direct the ball fast and true down into the bottom corner of the net. The second in the 47th saw the France forward rise between two Ajax defenders to guide the ball inside the far post.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax
UEFA Champions League: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij, right, and Ajax's Josip Sutalo shake hands after a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

2/10
UEFA Champions League: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan players celebrate with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, number 9, after he scored his side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

3/10
Champions League 2025-26: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax
Champions League 2025-26: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji, fourth from left, restrains Ajax's Kasper Dolberg, third left, who heads the ball on goal as Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, watches during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

4/10
Champions League 2025-26: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan
Champions League 2025-26: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Ajax's James McConnell clears the ball before Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, right, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

5/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Ajax's Davy Klaassen, left, vie for the ball under the watchful eye of Referee Michael Oliver of Britain, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

6/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, left, and Ajax's Owen Wijndal, center, vie for the ball as Ajax's Ko Itakura, right, watches during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

7/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax
Champions League Soccer Match: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Ajax's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros saves before Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, center, can score as Ajax's Owen Wijndal, right, slides to intercept during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

8/10
Champions League Soccer Match: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan
Champions League Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, passes the ball as Ajax's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros stand guard during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

9/10
Netherlands Soccer Champions League: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax
Netherlands Soccer Champions League: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, vies for the ball with Ajax's Oliver Edvardsen, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

10/10
Netherlands Soccer Champions League: AFC Ajax vs Inter Milan
Netherlands Soccer Champions League: Inter Milan vs AFC Ajax | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

Inter Milan players celebrate with Marcus Thuram, center, who scored his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Ajax and Inter Milan at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  5. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination