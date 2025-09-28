Cagliari 0-2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Lautaro Martínez Scores On Return As Esposito Strikes Late

Inter's Francesco Esposito celebrates after scoring the goal during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy.
Cagliari's Andrea Belotti, center, is helped following an injury during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy.
Cagliari's Andrea Belotti, center, is helped following an injury during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy.
Cagliari's Andrea Belotti, bottom, gets injured as Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez grabs the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy.
Inter's Lautaro Javier Martinez, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Inter at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy.
Inter's Lautaro Javier Martinez celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Inter at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy.