Football

Cagliari 0-2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Lautaro Martínez Scores On Return As Esposito Strikes Late

Inter Milan claimed a 2-0 victory over Cagliari in Serie A with captain Lautaro Martínez marking his return from injury by heading home Alessandro Bastoni’s cross in the ninth minute. Back after missing the Champions League clash with Ajax, the Argentine gave Cristian Chivu’s side the perfect start, though they struggled to find a second goal despite dominating possession. Marcus Thuram went close before half-time but fired over, and it was substitute Pio Esposito who eventually sealed the win with an 82nd-minute strike to keep Inter’s unbeaten run intact.