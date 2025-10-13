New Zealand V Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SL-W Match

NZ-W take on SL-W in World Cup 2025 clash, with both teams seeking victories. Check the live streaming, squads, timings and other details for the New Zealand women vs Sri Lanka women's ODI World Cup 2025 match

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W take on SL-W. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka women will take on New Zealand women in match 15 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, October 14. Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka have played three and lost two with one being a washout against Australia.

As for the White Ferns, they started the tournament with defeats to Australia and South Africa but came back strongly to beat Bangladesh by 100 runs.

SL W vs NZ W Head-to-Head in ODIs

  • Matches Played: 16

  • SL-W Won: 02

  • NZ-W Won:13

  • No Result: 1

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details

When is the NZ-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?

New Zealand will square off against Sri Lanka women in match number 15 on Sunday, October 14 from 3PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the NZ-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the SA-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani

