Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Juventus Vs Inter Milan Football Match Preview, Live Streaming: Juventus host Inter Milan in a Serie A 2025-26 clash. Check head-to-head, match details and live streaming info for the matchweek 3 clash

Outlook Sports Desk
  • Juventus take on Inter Milan in the matchweek 3 fixture of the Serie A Season

  • The Old Lady have won both their opening games

  • Inter Milan suffered defeat against Udinese

Juventus take on Inter Milan in a mouth-watering clash of the Serie A 2025-26 campaign. The matchweek 3 fixture sees the Nerazzurri travel to Turin as the Italian giants fight for supremacy. The Old Lady will be at home and seeking to make most of the home advantage.

Juventus have won their first two games of the season including a close victory over Genoa in their last fixture.

As for Inter Milan, they won their opening game but suffered a setback against Udinese before the international break. However, Antonio Conte's side will be eager to prove a point at the Allianz Arena.

Juventus Vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

  • Location: Turin, Italy

  • Stadium: Allianz Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, September 13

  • Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST

Juventus Vs Inter Milan Head-to-head Record

  • Total matches: 240

  • Juventus won: 110

  • Inter Milan won: 70

  • Draws: 60

Juventus Vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A match will be played on Saturday (September 13) at the Allianz Arena. The match will kick-off at 9:30pm IST.

Where to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match?

The Serie A 2025-26 games won't be available for telecast and live streaming in India.

Italy - DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

USA - Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo

Spain - DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video

Great Britain - DAZN UK

