Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Juventus take on Inter Milan in the matchweek 3 fixture of the Serie A Season
The Old Lady have won both their opening games
Inter Milan suffered defeat against Udinese
Juventus take on Inter Milan in a mouth-watering clash of the Serie A 2025-26 campaign. The matchweek 3 fixture sees the Nerazzurri travel to Turin as the Italian giants fight for supremacy. The Old Lady will be at home and seeking to make most of the home advantage.
Juventus have won their first two games of the season including a close victory over Genoa in their last fixture.
As for Inter Milan, they won their opening game but suffered a setback against Udinese before the international break. However, Antonio Conte's side will be eager to prove a point at the Allianz Arena.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Match Details
Location: Turin, Italy
Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Date: Saturday, September 13
Kick-off Time: 09:30 p.m. IST
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 240
Juventus won: 110
Inter Milan won: 70
Draws: 60
Juventus Vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played?
The Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A match will be played on Saturday (September 13) at the Allianz Arena. The match will kick-off at 9:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match?
Italy - DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
USA - Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo
Spain - DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
Great Britain - DAZN UK