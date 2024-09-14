Football

Lens Vs Lyon, Ligue 1 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RCL Vs OL, French Premier League Matches

Matchday 4 of the French Ligue 1 was underway with Saint-Etienne beating Lille 1-0 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday, September 13

Lens-File-Photo
Lens in action in French Ligue 1 Photo: File
info_icon

The Matchday 4 of the French Ligue 1 was underway with Saint-Etienne beating Lille 1-0 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday, September 13. (More Football News)

Marseille will host Nice at the Orange Velodrome, while Monaco travel to Auxerre. 

Paris Saint-Germain will play Brest at the Parc des Princes, with Nantes, Strasbourg, and Toulouse all welcoming Reims, Angers, and Le Havre, respectively.

Ligue 1 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming Details

When is French Ligue 1 2024/25 Matchday 4 starting?

The Matchday 4 of the French Ligue 1 2024/25 kicked-off on Friday, September 13. 

Which is the first fixture of Matchday 3 in the French Ligue 1?

Saint-Etienne locked horns with Lille at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the first matchday 4 fixture of Ligue 1 2024-25

Where to watch the French Ligue 1 2024-25 season live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the French Ligue 1 in India for the 2024-25 season, but some of the matches can be streamed on TV5Monde Asie

